PANTENE CELEBRATES TRANSGENDER VISIBILITY IN LATIN AMERICA

Short Film Chronicles the Quinceañera Dream of One Woman

NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marking International Transgender Day of Visibility, Pantene today released a documentary-style short film chronicling the Quinceañera of a transgender woman, Isa, denied one as a teenager. Longtime agency Grey New York created the campaign.

Against great odds (see stats), from job discrimination to systemic violence, transgender women have made significant progress in Latin America, holding elective office and as business leaders.

People begin understanding their gender identity as early as three years old. But many transgender people don't know or share this about their gender until later in life due to safety and issues of cultural acceptance.

"It doesn't matter when or at what age someone knows who they are, whether at 15 or 44. Whenever they feel comfortable being themselves and sharing that truth is a moment to celebrate," said Martina Brubacher, Director of Communications for Pantene for Latin America, "As a brand, we know the power of hair and how it can be a statement for expressing one's true self, so it's important for us to feature stories like Isa's, a transgender woman who celebrates her journey."

The Quinceañera is a dream come true for many Latina girls as they turn fifteen. But this rite of passage to womanhood, celebrated by family and community, has often excluded transgender women from this cultural milestone.

Pantene has partnered with Isa, a transgender woman in her forties, to give her the Quinceañera she never had. The film tells her poignant story and follows her preparations leading up to and including the day with her friends and family. ( Link to the film )

"For all the times I had to hide my identity and deny my existence - today I say, I am here. I am Isa," said Isa

The integrated digitally-led campaign includes online video, social media, influencers, and public relations. The brand once again worked with GLAAD, which accelerates the acceptance and inclusion of LGBTQIA+ people by sharing stories and accessing all forms of media to uplift members of the community.

"The team chose to launch this film on International Day of Trans Visibility – to inspire every young transgender person. Anything is possible; happiness and acceptance is something everyone deserves," said Javier Bonilla, Executive Creative Director at Grey.

Please see statistics on the challenges transgender people face:

Since Statista started collecting data, 2021 is the year with the highest number of deaths of transgender and gender-diverse people, with 375 murders recorded between October 1, 2020 , and September 30, 2021 . Most of the murders took place in Brazil (125), Mexico (65), Honduras (53), and the United States (53). According to the data reported by Sin Violencia LGBTI, between the years 2014 and 2020, 1403 people from the LGBTI community were murdered for reasons related to prejudice against their sexual orientation or gender identity. 94% of the transgender population In Brazil reports suffering some form of violence motivated by discrimination due to their gender identity 175 transgender people were murdered in Brazil in 2020, 41% more than in 2019 (the country leads the ranking of murders of trans people in the world)

Source

1. Roa, M. M. (2021, November 18). Infografía: Los países con más asesinatos de personas trans. Statista Infografías. Retrieved March 30, 2022, from

https://es.statista.com/grafico/23552/personas-trans-y-genero-diversas-asesinadas-y https://es.statista.com/grafico/23552/personas-trans-y-genero-diversas-asesinadas-y-paises-con-mas-victimas/ paises-con-mas-victimas/

2.3.4 Sin Violencia LGBTI. "Des-Cifrando La Violencia En Tiempos De Cuarentena." Sin Violencia LGBT, June 2021, https://sinviolencia.lgbt/des-cifrando-la-violencia-entiempos-de-cuarentena/.

