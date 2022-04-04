AARP The Magazine Features Liam Neeson on his Upcoming Lead Role in 'Memory', Selma Blair on Living her Best Life with MS, and Michael Strahan on his high-speed secret for relaxing

Plus: Jean Smart Talks Biggest Life Lessons Learned, A Guide to Staging the Perfect Mother's Day Brunch, 'and Our Annual Look at the Top Health Issues We Face in our 50s, 60s and 70s, and How to Overcome Each

WASHINGTON, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This spring, the April/May 2022 issue of AARP The Magazine (ATM) offers readers insight into living their most fulfilling lives, despite what obstacles are thrown. Cover star Liam Neeson shares how memories still affect his decision-making process when taking on new roles. Renowned actress Selma Blair explains that asking for help is a strength not a weakness when discussing her life and future with Multiple Sclerosis.. Several fascinating experts (among them Lesley Stahl, Deepak Chopra and Michael Strahan) reveal their best American road trips. And actress Jean Smart talks heading into the future and what directions she hopes her career will (and won't) take.

Plus, an exclusive survey on health, aging, and living a happier life; a fascinating quiz to determine how much of a cheapskate you are; and a guide through surviving long lasting financial dilemmas.

In this issue of AARP The Magazine:

Cover Story: Liam Neeson

Neeson spent time with AARP The Magazine (ATM) to discuss his decision-making process when taking on roles including his lead in the upcoming action thriller, Memory. The actor also discussed the powerful women who have influenced him; how his youth in a war-torn country still affects him; the joys of fatherhood; and his sense of wonder at his success in the action-hero genre

The A List - Selma Blair

Actress Selma Blair discusses the seven things you should be doing now to live a more fulfilling life. Having been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018, the actress is no stranger to the hardships that arise when you feel as though you are losing your own body and has words of wisdom for those traveling down similar paths.

Jean Smart

Emmy Award winning Actress Jean Smart dives into the life lessons she's learned over the years of her career, her thoughts on going nude, and hope for future roles and co-stars to work with.

A Road Trip for Everyone

Let's go on a trip! Well known travelers have put together itineraries for specific interests, from a car enthusiast's outing (your guide: Michael Strahan) to a spiritual journey (Deepak Chopra) to a biker's odyssey (environmentalist and author Bill McKibben).

Are you a penny pincher?

With just seven fascinating "multiple choice" questions, our quiz reveals not just your unique frugality personality, but insights into whether you are going too far – or not far enough – in being a smart spender. And in these times of crazy inflation, who doesn't want to know that?

Health Report

Based on AARP's exclusive survey on health and aging, the "You Asked, We Answered" guide explores diets, prescriptions, fitness, as well as physical and mental health with the aim of answering the unique questions older Americans have in relation to their health and overall happiness.

Your Next Big Work Decision

The first of a four-part series guide through common and challenging dilemmas that can have a lasting impact on your financial and overall well-being. Topics include job relocation, age discrimination at work, and the option of freelancing over a company commitment.

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org, www.aarp.org/espanol or follow @AARP, @AARPenEspanol and @AARPadvocates, @AliadosAdelante on social media.

