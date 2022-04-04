InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory to Remove Moisture from Gloves (CBA-3645)

PITTSBURGH, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a quick and simple way to remove moisture from gloves," said an inventor, from Lexington, S.C., "so I invented the "KEEP IT FRESH"- GLOVE SAVER. My design would help to keep gloves fresh and ready for use."

The invention provides an effective way to keep gloves moisture-free and fresh. In doing so, it helps to prevent the possibility of mold growth. As a result, it prevents premature replacement purchases of gloves and it can be used with work, sport and gardening gloves. The invention features a versatile and portable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for workers, athletes, gardeners and other individuals who wear gloves. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CBA-3645, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

