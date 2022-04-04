InventHelp Inventor Develops Versatile Charger for Electronic Devices (CNC-737)

PITTSBURGH, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an improved electronic device charger that could offer a variety of charging capabilities," said an inventor, from Stanley, N.C., "so I invented THE LAST CHARGER. My design could also help to prevent the loss or theft of the charger."

The invention provides a versatile charger option for electronic devices. In doing so, it eliminates the need to purchase and use different charging accessories. As a result, it increases convenience and organization. It also could aid in locating lost or stolen chargers. The invention features a multifunctional design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of electronic devices.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CNC-737, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

