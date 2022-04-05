Anthem's M. Lauren Sims To Present Keynote Address At The 2022 OPEN MINDS Management Best Practices Institute

GETTYSBURG, Pa., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OPEN MINDS has announced that M. Lauren Sims, Behavioral Health Director, Behavioral Health Operations, Anthem Inc. will keynote The 2022 OPEN MINDS Management Best Practices Institute , taking place in Newport Beach, CA, August 30-September 1, 2022. Wendy Martinez Farmer, Beacon Health Options, and CEO of Georgia Collaborative ASO, will also deliver a keynote address on August 31, 2022.

Ms. Sims keynote address, "Scratching The Surface Of What Value Based Performance Can Be: Anthem's Proposed Path Forward," will outline how Anthem has approached partnerships with specialty provider organizations to identify and develop service lines within the system of care and appropriate metrics for evaluating value-based arrangements. Anthem is a leading health company serving more than 118 million people through its affiliated companies. Ms. Sims was a key leader in launching the first behavioral health value-based payment program for Anthem and continues to lead program expansion and initiatives focused on improved treatment outcomes.

Ms. Farmer's keynote, "988 Is The New 911: Beacon Is Answering The Call In The Crisis Response Movement," focuses on the approach Beacon Health Options is taking to help create a road map to the ideal crisis response, and support organizations can follow in the launch of 988—the new three-digit national suicide prevention hotline.

The 2022 OPEN MINDS Management Best Practices Institute (MPBI) is focused on driving organizational excellence and world class performance in serving consumers with the most complex needs. The institute goes past theory and policy—and provides a deep dive into the field—tested management best practices needed for sustainability and success.

"Sustainability in today's health and human services field requires executive teams to know and understand the latest management best practices needed to address the evolving needs of payers and complex populations," said Richard Louis, institute co-chair and OPEN MINDS Vice President. "Attendees at this year's MPBI will have the opportunity to hear success stories from payers and providers who will share their best practice models and the strategies for success in this changing landscape.

As part of the institute, OPEN MINDS will also be holding two topical seminars, and one executive summit:

Succeeding With Value-Based Reimbursement: An OPEN MINDS Executive Seminar On Organizational Competencies & Management Best Practices For Value-Based Contracts

How To Build Value-Based Payer Partnerships: An OPEN MINDS Executive Seminar On Best Practices In Marketing, Negotiating & Contracting With Health Plans

The 2022 OPEN MINDS Children's Services Leadership Summit

Full agenda coming soon at: https://management.openminds.com/agenda .

Registration for the MA&A Summit is $300. The All-Access Institute Pass to The 2022 OPEN MINDS Management Best Practices Institute includes both the summit and seminars.

Registration is included in Elite-level subscriptions to the OPEN MINDS Circle market intelligence service. For more information on the program, sponsorship opportunities, or media inquiries, contact the Executive Education and Events team, at 717-334-1329 or events@openminds.com.

