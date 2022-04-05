Blue Sky Outdoor Living Expands Line of Smokeless Patio Fire Pits

Ready-to-assemble smokeless fire pits with updated ash catch help create memorable outdoor experiences with family and friends

ROMEOVILLE, Ill., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In time for patio season, Blue Sky Outdoor Living announces additions to its line of outdoor products. The new, ready-to-assemble Square Peak Smokeless Patio Fire Pit and improved Peak Smokeless Patio Fire Pit, allows users to enhance their backyard spaces and enjoy time outdoors with family and friends, creating memories that will last a lifetime.

Blue Sky's patent-pending square smokeless patio fire pits are the only ready-to-assemble fire pits on the market. They are square in shape, smokeless, and available in two sizes: the 22-inch Square Peak Smokeless Patio Fire Pit and the 28-inch Square Mammoth Smokeless Fire Pit. With a quick assembly of 10 minutes or less, these square fire pits are ready for entertaining in any outdoor space. The sturdy steel construction and maximum airflow design create a smokeless burn, preventing any lingering campfire smell from clothes and hair. It's square shape easily fits standard-length firewood—no need to chop! And the fire pit's unique shape creates more capacity, allowing users to pile in the wood and generate a significant amount of heat for outdoor fun in every season.

The improved Peak Smokeless Patio Fire Pit makes outside gatherings more enjoyable by reducing smoke, sparks and embers. The fire pit includes a lift-out ash catch and grate insert with handles that is fully removeable and accessible from the top of the fire pit, which simplifies clean up. A wider bezel on top and dual fuel capabilities promote a more efficient, smokeless burn with either firewood and/or wood pellets.

"The square smokeless patio fire pits simplify the backyard fire pit experience, right out of the box," said Blue Sky Outdoor Living Marketing Manager Maegan Sadocha. "Users can quickly and confidently achieve a smokeless fire in minutes. And when the night is done and the fire pit has cooled, users can easily remove any leftover ash with the improved ash catch."

Blue Sky Outdoor Living's ready-to-assemble Square Peak Smokeless Patio Fire Pit with updated ash catch is available now and the Square Mammoth Smokeless Fire Pit will be available in late summer 2022. The improved Peak Smokless Patio Fire Pit with a lift-out ash catch is available for preorder now, and will be available for shipping in late spring 2022.

Please visit blueskyoutdoorliving.com for more information and to locate our retailers. Visit Blue Sky Outdoor Living on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and Pinterest. For product photography and instructional videos, visit the press page.

About Blue Sky Outdoor Living

As a global manufacturer with an ever-expanding product line, Blue Sky Outdoor Living provides a variety of innovative outdoor products—from fire pits to gas patio heaters—that enhance the experience of any outdoor gathering or adventure. Blue Sky Outdoor Living is a wholly owned brand of Quality Craft. For more information, visit blueskyoutdoorliving.com.

