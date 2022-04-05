Lesto Products Steels Itself for an 'Always Current' Future in the Infor Cloud

Infor ERP cloud solution will help the Bulgarian metal products manufacturer to improve syncronisation among departments

SOFIA, Bulgaria, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced that Lesto Products, a Bulgarian manufacturer of metal products, is migrating to Infor CloudSuite Industrial Enterprise to help improve overall business processes. The project is managed by IPL Consulting Group, an Infor Gold channel partner and a provider of manufacturing consultancy and software implementation in Eastern Europe.

Lesto Products plans to implement Infor OS operating services cloud platform, which will provide integration to essential capabilities for finite production scheduling and quality control. With these cloud solutions, all powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), the customer expects to achieve a more efficient execution of business processes and further improve synchronisation among departments. In addition, the document management capabilities will allow users to accumulate and effectively manage such documents as drawings, specifications, instructions as a part of the business processes.

Infor has been supporting the successful development of the company since 2012 through the Infor LN on-premises ERP (enterprise resource planning) application. The system has covered all aspects of the company's business and helps to increase efficiency, allows synchronised business processes of all the departments and boosts data analyses.

"Over the years of using Infor LN, we got an excellent result and established a great partnership with Infor. Now, we see all the benefits and perspective of using Infor's multi-tenant cloud solution, so it was obvious for us to continue extending our business with Infor," Ivaylo Gladnishki, CEO of Lesto Products. "We decided to migrate to the new cloud version, Infor CloudSuite Industrial Enterprise, because it's valuable for our company to use continually updated functional and technological improvements with no need to upgrade — effectively always-current technology. This cloud-based ERP solution will help us focus on the production processes and provide us with visibility of productivity and cost controls across the organization. We expect that Infor CloudSuite will allow us to spend less time and money managing our IT infrastructure and provide us with the security and reliability we need."

Lesto is planning to go live with Infor CloudSuite Industrial Enterprise in July. Infor CloudSuite will help support the automation across the organisation, optimising business processes of sales and procurement, production planning and scheduling, production management, warehousing and finance management.

Lesto Products is headquartered in Bulgaria with over 28 years of experience in the manufacturing of metal products for a number of industries, such as railway transport systems, road construction equipment, air compressors, automated access systems, production equipment and gaming stations. The company conducts projects in many European countries, Lesto's clients are such large industrial enterprises as Ingersoll Rand, Liebherr Transport systems, Komax AG, Husqvarna, FAAC Group, Euro Games Technology, and Kuhler GmbH & Co. KG. Visit http://www.lestoproduct.bg/en/

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries, including industrial manufacturing, distribution, healthcare, food & beverage, automotive, aerospace & defense, and high tech. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time-to-value. We are obsessed with delivering successful business outcomes for customers, and we are continually innovating to quickly solve emerging business and industry challenges. Over 65,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,000 employees and their deep industry expertise to help overcome market disruptions and achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers, employees and partners. Visit www.infor.com.

