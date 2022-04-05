Penn Mutual welcomes new distribution channel leader

Heather Nagengast to head up company's career agency system

HORSHAM, Pa., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company (Penn Mutual), a Fortune 1000 company, announces that Heather Nagengast has joined the company as head of the career agency system, reporting to Tom Harris, president, life insurance and annuities.

Heather Nagengast joins Penn Mutual as head of its career agency system. (PRNewswire)

"Heather's extensive financial services experience includes leadership roles in a wide range of sales, operations and staff functions," said Harris. "She is a dynamic leader who has successfully recruited and retained top financial advisors across the country. I'm excited about the next era of our career agency system under Heather's leadership."

Nagengast joins Penn Mutual with more than 20 years of financial services experience. Most recently, she served as president of Ameritas Investment Company/Ameritas Advisory Services, the broker-dealer and registered investment advisor (RIA) of Ameritas.

She received her bachelor's degree in business administration and accounting from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. She holds her FINRA Series 7, 24 and 53 securities licenses and Nebraska insurance license. She is located in Omaha as part of Penn Mutual's hybrid first approach which capitalizes on the success of the flexible workplace program the company formally adopted in 2021.

About The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company

For more than 175 years, Penn Mutual has been helping people get stronger. Our expertly crafted life insurance is vital to long-term financial health and strengthens people's ability to enjoy every day. Working with our trusted network of financial professionals, we take the long view, building customized solutions for individuals, their families, and their businesses. Penn Mutual supports its financial professionals with retirement and investment services through its wholly-owned subsidiary Hornor, Townsend & Kent, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Visit Penn Mutual at www.pennmutual.com.

The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company (PRNewsfoto/The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Co) (PRNewswire)

