Planet Based Foods Announces Distribution Partnership with US Foods Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Planet Based Foods Global Inc. (CSE: PBF) (OTCQB: PBFFF) (FRA: AZ0) ("PBFG", "Planet Based Foods" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a new distribution partnership with US Foods Inc. ("US Foods"), a leading supplier of foodservice products throughout the United States.

The Company's popular plant-based options will be initially distributed by two of US Foods' most important divisions, La Mirada and Corona, which supply a variety of products to restaurants, business and industry, healthcare and many key independent and multi-unit operators throughout the Southern California region. Both divisions will stock The Original Burger, Mild Breakfast Sausage Patties and The Italian Sausage Crumble, while the Green Chili Southwest Burger and Hot Breakfast Sausage Patties will also be available via special order.

"As our new distribution partner, we are thrilled that US Foods will be debuting the Planet Based Foods brand to their significant customer base, highlighting us as a premier and unique offering in their substantial plant-based and healthy-eating portfolio," said Planet Based Foods' President and CEO Braelyn Davis. "We are very excited to be working with one of America's leading food distributors, and look forward to expanding our product reach through this evolving partnership."

About US Foods®

US Foods® is one of America's great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 300,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With nearly 28,000 employees and more than 70 locations, we provide our customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions.

About Planet Based Foods

PBFG, through its wholly-owned subsidiary in San Diego, California, Planet Based Foods, is a producer of sustainable plant-based meat substitutes., Planet Based Foods was founded in 2019 in San Diego, California. With a mission to build a better food system by providing hemp-formulated superfood products to people today that support our planet tomorrow, all Planet Based Foods products are 100% vegan.

