Texas Instruments to webcast Q1 2022 earnings conference call

DALLAS, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) will webcast its first quarter 2022 earnings conference call on Tuesday, April 26, at 3:30 p.m. Central time. Rafael Lizardi, senior vice president and chief financial officer, and Dave Pahl, vice president and head of Investor Relations, will discuss TI's financial results and answer questions from the investor audience.

You can access the audio webcast on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.ti.com/ir. An archived copy of the webcast will be available shortly after the call concludes.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated (Nasdaq: TXN) is a global semiconductor company that designs, manufactures, tests and sells analog and embedded processing chips for markets such as industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment and enterprise systems. Our passion to create a better world by making electronics more affordable through semiconductors is alive today, as each generation of innovation builds upon the last to make our technology smaller, more efficient, more reliable and more affordable – making it possible for semiconductors to go into electronics everywhere. We think of this as Engineering Progress. It's what we do and have been doing for decades. Learn more at TI.com.

TXN-G

Texas Instruments Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Texas Instruments Incorporated) (PRNewsfoto/Texas Instruments Incorporated) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Texas Instruments Incorporated