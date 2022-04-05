Tier 1 U.S. operator chooses EXFO technology to enhance 5G customer experience

Adaptive service assurance is critical for ultra-reliable low latency communications

QUEBEC CITY, QC, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - EXFO, the communication's industry's test, monitoring and analytics experts, announced a Tier 1 U.S. mobile network operator (MNO) has chosen to deploy EXFO's Nova Active testing capabilities across their 5G network from core to edge to last mile, helping provide ultra-fast, ultra-reliable connections for customers. Results of synthetic network tests from Nova Active will be paired with EXFO's Nova SensAI software—already deployed with the MNO—to diagnose customer-impacting performance issues in real time and to reduce troubleshooting mean time to repair (MTTR).

Integral to 5G, edge computing is essential for delivering ultra-reliable low latency communications (URLLC) by bringing compute and network functions closer to users. This in turn enables service and applications that require ultra-low latency and high throughput. However, it is challenging to deliver a seamless user experience when multiple handoffs are required between cell sites, edge cloud platform locations, distributed network functions and application hosting services. To isolate and resolve issues that impact customer quality of experience, MNOs need a new kind of service assurance technology that can adapt in real time to dynamic, constantly evolving services.

To overcome these 5G performance challenges, EXFO will equip the Tier 1 U.S. MNO with adaptive service assurance technology to deliver the quality of experience that customers expect from its leading 5G network. EXFO's Nova Active and Nova SensAI test solutions close the visibility gap in the 5G core and edge networks and cloud infrastructure by testing network layers 2 through 7 as well as applications and services like over-the-top (OTT) video. EXFO's solution will provide the MNO with actionable insights from across the network by integrating with service orchestration platforms, data lakes, telemetry data and other tools. Equipped with EXFO's adaptive service assurance technology, the MNO's operations team will get the right data at the right time, which will allow them to make real-time decisions and improve network performance.

"EXFO is proud to partner with service providers dedicated to excellent customer experience, like this Tier 1 U.S. mobile network operator. The service assurance technology we provide adapts in real time to dynamic 5G networks, equipping MNO operations teams to rapidly identify and troubleshoot customer-impacting issues," said Philippe Morin, EXFO's Chief Executive Officer. "EXFO's solutions are designed to scale dynamically as the network grows, automating testing of new last mile connections and service slices. I look forward to seeing how this new deployment will continue to produce innovations and allow the MNO to provide ultra-fast, ultra-reliable connections for people, businesses and communities."

About EXFO

EXFO develops smarter test, monitoring and analytics solutions for the global communications industry. We are trusted advisers to fixed and mobile network operators, hyperscalers and leaders in the manufacturing, development and research sector. They count on us to deliver superior visibility and insights into network performance, service reliability and user experience. Building on our 35 years of innovation, EXFO's unique blend of equipment, software and services enable faster, more confident transformations related to 5G, cloud-native and fiber optic networks.

