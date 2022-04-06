Bumped launches browser extension to automatically reward online shoppers in fractional shares of stock

Stock rewards fintech, Bumped, brings a new Chrome browser extension to customers who want to turn everyday spending into their piece of the ownership economy

PORTLAND, Ore., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bumped — the fintech company on a mission to create an ownership economy by powering fractional stock rewards — is launching a browser extension that helps consumers turn their everyday online shopping into stock rewards, automatically. Through a partnership with loyalty fintech platform, Wildfire , the Bumped Shopping Extension unlocks stock rewards from over 12,000 brands.

Bumped launches stock rewards browser extension to reward shoppers free ownership (PRNewswire)

Starting today, anyone with a Bumped brokerage account can download the extension in the Chrome store to be notified when they are visiting a website where a purchase can qualify for stock rewards. From there, people simply activate stock rewards offers before checking out, and automatically see fractional stock rewards in their Bumped account.

"We're constantly working to make stock market access simpler for consumers, whether that's through direct partnerships with brands and banks, or via new product innovation," says Dave Merriwether, Chief Product Officer at Bumped. "Unlocking thousands more brands, serving consumers the opportunity to be rewarded when and where they're already shopping, and giving existing users something they've been requesting since Bumped was in pilot — it was a clear next step for the Bumped product."

Bumped's Shopping Extension continues to encourage consumers to 'own what they love' by allowing users to choose their stock rewards from a list of about 100 different publicly traded brands . Users will be able to track, manage, or sell their rewards through their Bumped accounts, accessed via web or mobile app.

The announcement continues the company's momentum building an ownership economy as both an enterprise platform and a consumer-friendly brokerage. Bumped announced their first traditional banking partnership in February, and has alluded to more news in the year ahead.

Bumped is a tech company on a mission to create an ownership economy. The Bumped platform gives consumers the power to turn their everyday spending into free stock ownership, and their suite of tools helps businesses reward their customers in fractional shares of stock. Bumped believes that we all create the economy together, and we all should have the opportunity to benefit from it. Learn more and say hello at bumped.com .

