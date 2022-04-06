Commonwealth Hotels Appoints Jonathan Carlisle As Director Of Sales Of The Springhill Suites By Marriott Cincinnati Midtown

COVINGTON, Ky., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Hotels announced today that Jonathan Carlisle has been appointed the director of sales of The Springhill Suites by Marriott Cincinnati Midtown. https://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/cvgca-courtyard-cincinnati-airport/ Mr. Carlisle brings over 5 years of hospitality experience to his new role as director of sales having previously served as the director of sales and catering for the Doubletree by Hilton Cincinnati Airport.

'We are delighted that Jonathan has joined our team." Said Jennifer Porter, chief operating officer for Commonwealth Hotels. "It is a pivotal time of growth for Commonwealth Hotels."

Prior to joining The Springhill Suites by Marriott Cincinnati Midtown, Carlisle served in various leadership roles for Columbia Sussex Corporation including catering manager for the Marriott Sanibel Harbour Resort and Spa, sales and catering administrative assistant for the Hilton Clearwater Beach Resort and Spa, and restaurant manager for the Doubletree Cincinnati Airport. Carlisle holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication Studies with a minor in Music Performance and Music Composition from Northern Kentucky University.

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full service and select service hotels. Commonwealth Hotels currently manages 61 properties with nearly 7,600 rooms. Additional information may be found at www.commonwealthhotels.com.

