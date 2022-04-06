Help at Home Acquires Two New York-based Home Care Organizations

Entry into new state significantly expands company's geographic footprint and growth opportunities

CHICAGO, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Help at Home, a leading national provider of in-home, person-centered care, announced today that the company has acquired two New York-based home care organizations: Edison Home Health Care and Preferred Home Care of New York. Both organizations share a majority owner and provide a variety of home and community-based services, primarily focused on in-home personal care, serving multiple counties throughout the New York and Pennsylvania markets.

Help at Home's Chicago Headquarters (PRNewswire)

"We are excited about the tremendous opportunity to add two quality organizations to the Help at Home family," said Help at Home CEO Chris Hocevar. "It is an example of the continued investment we're making to bring high-quality care into the home. At this stage of our evolution, adding scale enables us to provide better care delivery at the local level, accelerate our growth and further our mission to enable more individuals to experience Great Days and Meaningful Moments."

Edison and Preferred offer traditional home care through licensed home care service agencies (LHCSA), as well as a Consumer-Directed Personal Assistance Program (CDPAP) service offering in the New York market. Together, the acquisitions add a combined 10,500 clients and 12,000 employees to Help at Home's current client and employee base. Edison provides services to individuals in 55 New York counties, primarily in the New York city metro area, Long Island and Upstate. Preferred provides services to individuals in 21 New York counties, primarily in New York City and Long Island.

"Expansions into new markets like New York uniquely position us to deliver growth through strong organic and inorganic capabilities," said Help at Home's President Tim O'Rourke. "With an established national presence, we continue to add scale combined with a deep commitment to local communities. Help at Home's passionate team is dedicated to creating a differentiated and innovative service offering to the employees, clients and partners we serve."

"To us it's always been about putting the needs for care first," said CEO of Edison Home Health Care Charles A. Blumstein. "We join forces with others who live and breathe the betterment of care. This partnership unites two deeply rooted home care companies that will be working together to improve the quality of so many lives in New York."

"We established Preferred Home Care of New York with a clear vision to provide the most exceptional level of care from a remarkable team of caregivers and staff," said CEO of Preferred Home Care Berry Weiss. "We're delighted to move into the next chapter of our cherished history by joining the Help at Home family, because they subscribe to the same extraordinary standards as we do. And, that's why we are so excited about our new partnership."

About Help at Home

Help at Home is a leading national provider of in-home care services, delivering high-quality, relationship-based personal care and other services to help seniors and the disabled remain in their homes, the preferred setting of care. During the fourth quarter of 2021, Help at Home with more than 170 branch locations across 11 states, provided in-home, community-based services to an average of 52,000 clients monthly with the help of more than 30,000 highly trained caregivers. For more information about Help at Home, visit www.helpathome.com.

Kristen Trenaman

VP of Public Relations

Ktrenaman@helpathome.com

Contact: 502-445-4126

Help at Home Logo (PRNewsfoto/Help At Home, LLC) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Help at Home