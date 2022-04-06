More Than 7,000 North Texans Gain 20/20 Sight with Eyemart Express and Cedar Springs Vision Recycling Partnership

National optical retailer expands 17-year giving effort with new and upcycled frame drive

DALLAS, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Approximately 7,300 people from North Texas' underserved communities will be able to see more clearly this year at little to no cost through an ongoing glasses recycling partnership between Texas-based national optical retailer Eyemart Express and the nonprofit Cedar Springs Vision. The charity operates a need-based optical shop in Dallas in conjunction with Cedar Springs Eye Clinic, a satellite clinic of the University of Houston College of Optometry, that provides eye exams to more than 25,000 people from community organizations such as Dallas Housing Authority, Interfaith Family Services, and Salvation Army.

This April, Eyemart Express is expanding its 17th annual frame donation program to the charitable organization by adding a collection drive for glasses and sunglasses at its home office and flagship store in Farmers Branch. The optical retailer aims to collect an additional 5,000 new and lightly used frames with the drive that runs through April 29. Cedar Springs Vision has a full-service lab that can easily upcycle the donations and transform them into new, high-quality glasses for its patients.

"We aim to improve people's lives by helping them see better and that starts in our own backyard," says Teresa Mason, Eyemart Express Vice President of Product Merchandising. "The ability to see clearly is a game changer for someone's quality of life, and through the hard work of the Cedar Springs Vision team, we're able to assist in that effort."

Over the course of the partnership, Eyemart Express has donated products valued at more than $300,000 to serve Cedar Springs Vision and their patients. The optical retailer has provided frames and glasses accessories such as lens cleaning kits, cases, and glasses cords so that patients can keep their glasses looking new.

"Our relationship with Eyemart Express is a win-win for the community," says Tim Elinski, founder of Cedar Springs Vision and master optician. "We don't turn anyone away from our clinic thanks to their longstanding support."

About Eyemart Express

Eyemart Express (EyemartExpress.com) is a national optical retailer known for providing high-quality prescription eyewear with a focus on affordability and convenience. Eyemart Express ranks among the top 10 optical retailers in the country with its family of brands: Vision 4 Less, Visionmart Express, and Eyewear Express. The company is based in Farmers Branch, Texas, and has 238 stores in 42 states. Eyemart Express offers a robust frame selection for the whole family with more than 2,000 frames from brands such as Ray-Ban, Coach, Nike, and Disney. On-site lens labs and skilled lab technicians can deliver high-quality glasses in as little as 30 minutes.

