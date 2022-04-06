National Press Club Statement on Death of Documentarian in Mariupol

WASHINGTON, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement by Jen Judson, President of the National Press Club and Gil Klein, President of the National Press Club Journalism Institute on the killing of Lithuanian documentarian Mantas Kvedaravicius in Ukraine Sunday.

"With the death of Lithuanian documentarian Mantas Kvedaravicius last weekend we count 10 journalists killed during Russia's war on Ukraine – a staggering number. Kvedaravicius was reportedly killed while trying to leave Mariupol. This tragic incident further emphasizes that Russia is firing upon civilians as they attempt to evacuate cities. Deliberate targeting of civilians – including journalists – is a war crime.

"Kvedaravicius's work, 'Mariupolis,' was recognized at the Berlin International Film Festival in 2016 and in 2011 he received an award from Amnesty International for his film on the war in Chechnya: 'Barzakh." We will know less about what happened in Ukraine because of the tragic loss of this talented documentarian."

