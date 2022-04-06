Shortlist for Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2022 announced

YAKIMA, Wash., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We are delighted to announce that the long-awaited Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2022 shortlist is here to entertain and inspire. And for the first time, there is a North American category sponsored by Pink Lady® America, the branded apple beloved for over 25 years.

Thousands of images poured in from countries around the world. Once again the standard of entries has not only displayed incredible technical prowess but the most evocative and powerful storytelling.

This global competition continues to help connect us and offer an exclusive insight into the universal language of food culture. Also new this year supporting the North American category is regional judge Daren Mazzucca, Senior Vice President, Group Publisher of Dotdash Meredith.

The winners will be announced on April 26 2022 at 7:30pm (check for local time zones) in an exciting global event on the Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year YouTube channel. The Awards Film, hosted by a very special celebrity Master of Ceremonies, will be shown live across the world, allowing everyone to enjoy the show from the comfort of their own homes.

This year's global judging panel, chaired by legendary food photographer, David Loftus, includes Fiona Shields, Head of Photography, Guardian News & Media, NA Risong, Art director and curator of Inter Art Center Gallery, Beijing, Nik Sharma, Cookbook author, Photographer, Columnist, Tasneem Alsultan, Investigative and National Geographic Photographer, Phillip Prodger, Executive Director, Curatorial Exhibitions, LA and former Head of Photographs, National Portrait Gallery, London and Rein Skullerud, Head of Photo Unit, World Food Programme.

To view the full shortlist, please visit https://www.pinkladyfoodphotographeroftheyear.com/pink-lady-food-photographer-of-the-year-shortlist-2022/

For more information on Pink Lady® America apples, please visit pinkladyamerica.org

