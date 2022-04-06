Southern Company Launches "Mother Earth is Hiring" Campaign in Celebration of Earth Month

The LinkedIn platform aggregates a diverse range of more than 305,000 sustainability-related job and volunteer opportunities across a range of industries

ATLANTA, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company launched a campaign on LinkedIn called "Mother Earth is Hiring" today, highlighting hundreds of thousands of environmental job and volunteer opportunities currently available across the U.S. The showcase page works to champion the good energy and positive momentum organizations are making toward their environmental and sustainability goals and calls on companies and individuals to join in on this critical work.

"Southern Company has a long-standing commitment to sustainability and transparency. In recent years we have enhanced our disclosure of key environmental, social and governance topics to better inform stakeholders of the many initiatives underway at Southern Company and our operating companies," said Southern Company Director of Sustainability Strategy and Planning, Sarah Stashak. "By highlighting employment opportunities that can better our planet, the Mother Earth platform is yet another way of demonstrating our commitment."

Through the month-long initiative, Southern Company aims not only to connect jobseekers with potential new positions, but also to inspire individuals who hadn't previously considered pursuing a sustainability career or volunteer program. LinkedIn's data analytics and AI technology will pull all types of positions dedicated to environmental causes, including energy efficiency, water conservation, clean air, sustainable forestry, and much more.

"We hope this campaign will reach and inspire individuals, jobseekers and volunteers who care about the environment but may feel overwhelmed about where to begin," said Southern Company Brand Director, Emily O'Brien. "Protecting our planet is a job we all must take on, and the Mother Earth platform opens the door to real, meaningful action."

Corporate and nonprofit partners supporting the campaign include:

The Mother Earth initiative is just one piece of Southern Company's overarching sustainability commitment. Southern Company is committed to reducing its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to provide customers and communities with a clean energy future. The company supports this objective by actively advancing a net zero by 2050 goal in direct alignment with the commitments of the Paris Agreement and has an interim target to achieve 50% GHG emissions reduction by 2030 relative to 2007 levels. The net zero goals include direct GHG emissions across the electric and natural gas businesses. To reach net zero by 2050, Southern Company is focused on transitioning its generating fleet, making the necessary related investments in transmission and distribution grids, advancing energy efficiency and investing in clean energy technologies. To learn more about Southern Company's sustainability priorities visit https://www.southerncompany.com/sustainability.html.

"Southern Company's efforts to raise awareness of the need for more partners and people to help address the impacts of a changing climate is commendable," said National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) Southern Regional Director, Jay Jensen.

"We hope Southern Company's long history of support for wildlife, biodiversity, and all things conservation will inspire individuals and other corporations to become more involved in supporting landscape-scale restoration and conserving our nation's natural heritage. For nearly 20 years Southern Company has supported NFWF efforts and has contributed to restoring, sustaining and enhancing over 1.7 million acres of wildlife habitat. Southern Company's two decades of support of NFWF reinforces that we all can make a difference when working together to protect and restore America's amazing and irreplaceable natural resources."

Check out the 30-second promo video that calls on humanity to join forces, reaffirming just how personal climate change really is.

About Southern Company

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy company serving 9 million customers through its subsidiaries. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America, a leading distributed energy infrastructure company, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Southern Company brands are known for excellent customer service, high reliability, and affordable prices below the national average. For more than a century, we have been building the future of energy and developing the full portfolio of energy resources, including carbon-free nuclear, advanced carbon capture technologies, natural gas, renewables, energy efficiency and storage technology. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation and a net-zero future, Southern Company and its subsidiaries develop the customized energy solutions our customers and communities require to drive growth and prosperity. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and govern our business to the benefit of our world. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have been recognized nationally by the U.S. Department of Defense, G.I. Jobs magazine, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, Forbes and the Women's Choice Award. To learn more, visit southerncompany.com/.

