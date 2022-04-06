Tee Grizzley makes history by joining gaming lifestyle brand, XSET, LIVE in his GTA RP Server Grizzley World

XSET and Tee Grizzley announced Partnership on Tee Grizzley's Grand Theft Auto Roleplay Server

BOSTON, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XSET, the world's fastest-growing gaming and lifestyle organization, announced today an exclusive partnership with Detroit rapper Tee Grizzley. As a part of this partnership, Grizzley and XSET will join forces to invite ex-convicts to join the Grizzley Gang and play in Grizzley World RP, Grizzley's customized Grand Theft Auto roleplay server. The partnership was announced on Tee Grizzley's Grand Theft Auto Server, making history by being the first talent that has ever joined a gaming organization live in-game.

XSET (PRNewswire)

"I'm excited to join XSET and take Grizzley Gang Gaming to the next level," said Grizzley. "I've always loved gaming for fun, but now it's so much more than that. I've seen how this industry can really change lives and I can't wait to provide more opportunities for people who have faced similar challenges and adversities as I have."

Falling in love with games like GoldenEye 007 and Tony Hawk's American Wasteland, gaming has been part of Grizzley's lifestyle since childhood. In the gaming world, Tee is best known for streaming Call of Duty and his own customized Grand Theft Auto roleplay server, Grizzley World RP on his Twitch channel. In Grizzley World RP, the rapper takes on numerous roles, from the head of Grizzley Gang to a gang unit detective cleaning up the streets. His server features everyday characters played by everyday people, with the occasional drop-ins by friends like Anthony Davis, who is a part of Grizzley World. Since building the world in 2021, Grizzley World RP has climbed to the top 10 most popular GTA V RP servers worldwide, and recently served as the platform to announce Grizzley's last album, Built for Whatever.

Similar to his music, Grizzley shares his compelling backstory and raw authenticity in his streams, using it as a way to connect with fans and share a part of his life with them off the stage. But what he values most about the gaming scene is the opportunity it provided him and others - giving them a new and fun way to make money while staying out of trouble and off the streets. Grizzley has already gifted a gaming PC for his friend who was recently released from jail and under house arrest, to encourage him away from going back to old ways and is now a full-time gamer and streamer as well.

"XSET is about pushing boundaries and redefining the world of gaming," said XSET CBDO and co-founder Clinton Sparks. "We are excited to welcome Tee Grizzley to the set to help give a second chance to those who need one, as well as continuing to introduce gaming to those unfamiliar with the opportunities it provides. XSET is building the worlds greatest culture club and Tee with his music, gaming and entrepreneurial spirit is an amazing representation of what that means."

With the announcement of this partnership comes the drop of the first of three installments of Tee Grizzley x XSET merchandise. Within Tee Grizzley's GTA server will be a merchandise store where players can go and purchase the commemorative shirt to wear while in Grizzley World RP. The proceeds from the sales of the first installment of t-shirts will be used for giving personal consoles to ex-incarcerated inmates who have a passion for gaming and are looking to start a positive future.

About XSET

Founded in 2020 in Boston by gaming and pop culture veterans Greg Selkoe, Marco Mereu, Clinton Sparks and Wil Eddins, XSET is the fastest growing gaming organization and lifestyle brand in history. XSET fields some of the world's top competitive esports teams in titles including Valorant, Rocket League, Rainbow Six, Fortnite, Warzone, Apex Legends, eNASCAR and more. Built on a foundation of a diverse and inclusive gaming culture, XSET is building the preeminent brand for today's growing Gen Z audience of gamers. The organization continues to grow at a breakneck pace, partnering with high-profile brands such as Ghost Lifestyle, SCUF Gaming, Roots Canada, HyperX, Quality Control Music, Respawn, Fanshark and Wahlburgers and is working with socially positive causes including Big Brother Big Sister of America. Since its launch, XSET has attracted top-tier, world famous talent across music, sports and entertainment to its shared vision, including Grammy-nominated hip-hop artists Swae Lee and Ozuna, BMX legend Nigel Sylvester, 14-year-old female Olympic skateboarding phenom Minna Stess, and professional athletes such as NFL stars Kyle Van Noy and Adrian Colbert of the New England Patriots. Sitting at the intersection of gaming and culture, XSET's robust merchandise offerings are some of the most sought-after in the industry, featuring high-profile collaborations and exclusive pieces fans can't find anywhere else. XSET is defining what it means to be cultural leaders in the space for future generations to come. For more information visit XSET.com #reptheset

About Tee Grizzley

Tee Grizzley is a rapper from Detroit, Michigan. Most fans were introduced to Tee Grizzley via his breakthrough hit, "First Day Out." "First Day Out'' is layered with references that only people from Grizzley's walk of life could understand. Grizzley depicts his struggles with the legal system, being a disenfranchised youth with a fractured homelife, and his tenacity through the song. Grizzley followed the success of the 3-time platinum record by releasing his debut mixtape, My Moment. Following My Moment, he joined forces with one of the founding fathers of the Drill movement, Lil Durk. This bond resulted in their Bloodas joint mixtape. Tee Grizzley has been able to forge working relationships with some of the game's elite—including Jeezy, A-Boogie, Chris Brown, Jay Rock, and others. In 2017, Tee joined forces with Lil Yatchy to craft the track, "From the D to the A," which set the table for Grizzley's debut album, Activated in 2018. This project featured Lil Pump, Chris Brown, Moneybagg Yo, Jeezy, Lil Durk, and others and had a top 10 finish in the Billboard 200. In 2019, Timbaland, decided to step into the kitchen with Grizzley and feed him some of his legendary production. That steady diet resulted in 2019's Scriptures album. In 2020, Tee Grizzley released his latest mixtape The Smartest and his latest album Built for Whatever came out in 2021. The 19 track-record includes guest appearances from artists such as the late King Von and Young Dolph, as well as Lil Durk, YNW Melly, Quavo, G Herbo, and Big Sean.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE XSET