FOR 13TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR, J.D. POWER RANKS FROST BANK HIGHEST IN TEXAS RETAIL BANKING CUSTOMER SATISFACTION

SAN ANTONIO, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 13th consecutive year, Frost Bank received the highest ranking in customer satisfaction in Texas, according to the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction StudySM. The study ranked banks doing business in Texas, including regional and large banks.

With an overall satisfaction index score of 755 – 89 points higher than the Texas region average – Frost ranked highest in customer satisfaction among all retail banks in Texas. In addition to the top overall ranking, Frost ranked No. 1 in all seven core attributes in the study.

"Scores like this show that where you bank matters, and that at Frost, it's about more than money," said Frost Chairman and CEO Phil Green. "We recognize the importance of building a long-term relationship with a financial services provider, which is why we'll never stop looking for ways to provide our customers with the best possible service. All of us at Frost are proud of awards like this, and I thank our employees for all their hard work."

J.D. Power has studied retail banking for 17 years, and for the past 13 years has considered Texas a separate region among the 15 region it studies. Frost has topped the Texas list in all 13 years. The customer satisfaction study is the longest-running and most in-depth survey of the retail banking industry, with more than 101,000 customers covering various aspects of their banking experience. The study measures satisfaction in seven factors: trust, people, account offerings, allowing customers to bank how and when they want, saving time and money, digital channels, and resolving problems.

About Frost:

Frost is the banking, investments and insurance subsidiary of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR), a financial holding company with $50.9 billion in assets at Dec. 31, 2021. One of the 50 largest U.S. banks by asset size, Frost provides a full range of banking, investments and insurance services to businesses and individuals in the Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Permian Basin, Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio regions. Founded in 1868, Frost has helped Texans with their financial needs during three centuries. For more information, visit www.frostbank.com.

