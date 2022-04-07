Lakemore Partners Appoints Howard Tiffen as an Independent Board Member

PHOENIX, LONDON and DUBAI, UAE, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakemore Partners Ltd. and its group entities ("Lakemore"), a leading private credit investment firm primarily investing in control CLO equity, today announced it has named Howard Tiffen to its Board of Directors as an Independent Board Member. Mr. Tiffen is a recognized loan and CLO industry leader with more than 40 years of credit, portfolio management, and product experience.

Mr. Tiffen began his career in the high yield and structured capital markets in 1972. He has held senior credit management positions at Continental Bank, Bank of America, Pilgrim Investments (now Voya Investment Management), Van Kampen (now Invesco), and Morgan Stanley Investment Management. Mr. Tiffen has also been associated with the Eaton Vance Management Bank Loan Team in an advisory capacity, and as a Client Portfolio Manager for the Leveraged Finance Investment Team at First Trust Advisors. Throughout his career, Mr. Tiffen has managed loan portfolios and built global products and distribution systems in North American, Europe and Asia.

"Howard's exemplary knowledge of and expertise in the high yield capital markets is unparalleled in the industry," said Ahmed Farid, Chairman and President of Lakemore. "His insight, experience and relationships will be invaluable to Lakemore in supporting our business management decisions. We are excited to welcome Howard to our Board and are eager to begin leveraging his unique, in-depth perspectives as we strengthen our ability to provide international investors with compelling U.S. CLO equity investment opportunities."

"Lakemore is an admired and respected leader in U.S. CLO equity investing, driven by a team of talented professionals with a culture built on teamwork, respect and support that is second-to-none in the industry," said Howard Tiffen. "I look forward to working closely with the Board and the entire Lakemore team as the firm continues its global expansion."

Mr. Tiffen holds an AM from the University of Chicago, and a BS from Northwestern University.

About Lakemore Partners

Lakemore is a leading private credit investment firm primarily investing in control CLO equity. Serving as a partner of choice for global top-tier collateral managers in the CLO market who are aligned to the firm's portfolio management style and risk appetite, Lakemore aims to deliver attractive returns by leveraging the extensive expertise of its dedicated team and by investing within its well-defined framework of cycle-aligned risk allocation. Founded in 2016, Lakemore has offices in Phoenix, London and Dubai. Lakemore's mission focuses on providing sustainable and reliable income, with the firm currently managing US$1.2 billion in credit assets under management, the majority of which is from institutional clients. For more information, please visit www.lakemore.com .

Lakemore Partners Ltd. is the group parent and is domiciled in the Cayman Islands. Lakemore Partners Management US LLC and Lakemore Partners (UK) Ltd. are registered with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission as investment advisers (RIA). Lakemore Partners (UK) Ltd. (FRN: 837603) is also an appointed representative of Kroll Securities Ltd. (FRN: 466588), which is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Lakemore Partners (DIFC) Ltd. is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority. Lakemore Partners Management US LLC, Lakemore Partners (UK) Ltd., and Lakemore Partners (DIFC) Ltd. are wholly owned subsidiaries of Lakemore Partners Ltd.

