PANGEA INTRODUCES PLANT-BASED, POTENT, PLASTIC-FREE SKINCARE

NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pangea, an emerging leader in sustainably sourced beauty products, expands today with a new skincare collection. Conceived by Founder and CEO, Joshua Onysko, Pangea was born with the mission to bring consumers the first plant-based and truly sustainable collection of bioactive, highly efficacious formulas within completely plastic-free packaging.

Following the release of the Pangea Body Care collection in Fall 2021, Pangea grows the brand's beauty portfolio with the introduction of a new skincare collection influenced by Joshua's passion for nature and ethically sourced bioactive ingredients. Joshua has dedicated the last twenty years of his life to traveling the world and immersing himself in the knowledge behind plant-based ingredients that nourish both skin and soul. Utilizing his expertise and deep connections with more than 50+ organic farmers across the world, Joshua is defining the true meaning of sustainability and eco-friendly beauty.

After personally experiencing skin irritation from commercial formulas, Joshua sought to develop a high-performance, plant-based skincare collection for Pangea. Concentrating on organic ingredients and incorporating science-backed actives including Reishi Mushroom, Turmeric, Nori, Bakuchiol, and Niacinamide, Pangea Skincare was born with the mission to provide the purest formulations with clinically proven performance. Every innovation within the collection's offerings – from cleansers to moisturizers, treatments, masks, and exfoliators – tells a story about nature's healing and transports consumers on a journey into the creation of each product, from soil to skin.

"When creating Pangea Skincare, I sought to establish self-care beauty products that were highly effective while still upholding Pangea's commitment to ethically-sourced ingredients in order to help build a more sustainable future," states Founder and CEO of Pangea, Joshua Onysko. "Through my connections and in building a deep knowledge behind the power of plant-based bioactives, I became aware of the positive impact utilizing organic and regenerative ingredients can have on both our skin and the planet. At Pangea we strive for gold-standard efficacy, which starts with transparency and ends with delivery. It is our mission to provide consumers a choice for high-quality, plastic-free products and truly inspire continued change within the beauty industry."

In addition to the rich, plant-based bioactive ingredients ingrained in every Pangea formulation, developing a completely plastic-free packaging model for the brand was a top priority for Joshua – which took two years in the making and spans across every detail of packaging, including the custom aluminum caps. This also inspired the launch of a Life After Plastic initiative.

The world produces nearly 300 million tons of plastic every year, impacting our ecosystem and leaving behind a disastrous effect on our oceans. Recognizing this sad reality, Pangea encourages other brands to adopt their Life After Plastic pledge and use the turtle symbol on their own sustainable products. The Life After Plastic symbol signifies that the packaging it's on is completely plastic-free. That means no plastic bottles, seals, or even labels. Pangea envisions the Life After Plastic symbol uniting like-minded brands to commit to the same goal and proudly communicate that commitment to consumers through packaging, advertising, social media, and ecommerce platforms.

ABOUT PANGEA

Pangea is a prestige collection of skin and body care products fueled by rich, plant-based bioactive ingredients, 100% sustainable packaging, and nourishing self-care rituals which provide human care for all.

ABOUT JOSHUA ONYSKO

Joshua Onysko is the award-winning entrepreneur, founder, and CEO of Pangea. For over 20 years, Joshua has led Pangea in developing sustainable, plant-based body and skincare products, culminating in the latest product launches in 2021 featuring plastic-free packaging.

Pangea's formulas combine powerful, bioactive ingredients from nature with the power of science for products that are highly efficacious and nourishing. Joshua has traveled to over 50 regions worldwide to find and cultivate deep relationships with organic farmers, who themselves are committed to "5-star" care for the people and the environments that produce their products.

Joshua is on a deep-rooted mission to provide consumers a choice to purchase their favorite products without plastic, and hopes to continue to inspire change for others to follow suit within the beauty industry.

