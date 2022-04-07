Spot Pet Insurance Enters the Global Pet Insurance Market

Spot's exponential growth in a little less than three years secured its first steps towards global expansion as the company announced entry into the Canadian pet insurance market.

MIAMI, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spot Pet Insurance, a digital-first pet insurance provider in the United States has strengthened its reach internationally with the launch of its services across Canada. With an estimated 8.3 million Canadian households that own cats, and 8.2 million that include a dog, Spot offers affordable plan options for the pet-centric community to help them secure their pet's well-being so they may enjoy healthier lives together.[i]

"Only 3% of pet parents have pet insurance for their furry friends in Canada[ii]. Spot's mission is to help protect pet parents while continuing to help build strong communities of pet lovers. Through pet health-focused education, we spread the importance of peace of mind, to enjoy many years of pet health together," said Trey Ferro, CEO at Spot.

Caring for pet parents is just as much a priority for Spot as caring for their pets. With that in mind, the business focuses on a 'Love Brand' approach to pet health and supports policyholders in the U.S. with personal calls welcoming them to Spot, and bereavement calls when their pet has passed away.

The pet insurance provider recognizes the many challenges of pet parenting, and aims to reduce difficult decision-making when it comes to the love for their furry family members. Through a holistic approach to pet health, plan options in the U.S. provide coverage for behavioral problems, alternative therapies for covered conditions, and additional options for Preventative Care coverage at a nominal extra fee. Pet insurance plans provided by Spot in the U.S. feature:

Easy claims submission through the Spot App., website or email.

24/7 VetConnect™ telehealth support whenever you need it.

Up to 90% reimbursement rate.

30-Day money-back guarantee[1] if the policy is cancelled within the first month.

Technology and innovation is at the forefront of Spot's approach to pet wellness, conveniently enabling pet owners to create custom plans and easily manage their entire account on https://spotpetins.com/. Claims submissions are processed fast in a secure, dedicated web platform and mobile app. Assisted by automation processes, the claims team works to speed up reimbursements whenever possible. The user-friendly site is also able to quickly generate a free quote in under 30 seconds, and additional pets receive a 10% multi-pet discount with plans in the U.S.

"The claims team has embraced the power of tech as an added advantage to the claims process to ensure that not only does taking care of pets have a fresh, new perspective, but that it's a personal experience," Ferro said. "We want to change the narrative on pet insurance because we believe that it's as essential as getting an insurance plan for your actual children."

Spot's digital-first, self-service members portal allows pet parents to easily access its cat insurance and dog insurance offerings, and rest assured of reimbursements of covered vet costs.

"Spot's agile business model allows us to react quickly to market trends and drive technology and innovation, which has helped us enhance critical processes such as the user experience, customer service, and digital claims," said Spot President, Scott Taylor. "As an insurtech our focus on technology, innovation, and people sets us apart from other businesses and helps Spot stand out."

[1] 30-day money back guarantee is not available if any claims have been covered. Not available in NY.

Administering the claims for U.S. pet insurance policies offered by Spot is one of the trusted industry veterans and specialists in insurance policies for cats and dogs, C&F Insurance Agency, Inc. U.S. pet insurance policies offered by Spot are underwritten by United States Fire Insurance Company.

Canadian pet insurance policies offered by Spot are underwritten by Northbridge General Insurance Corporation and administered by PTZ Insurance Services Ltd.

Learn more about Spot's Pet Insurance plan options at https://spotpetins.com/

About Spot Pet Services, LLC: Spot Pet Services, LLC is an insurance producer founded in Miami and West Palm Beach, Fl.

In the U.S., Spot offers plan options that include Accident-Only and Accident & Illness insurance. Spot provides insurance plan options, communications, and employees that support humans in forming the best relationship with their pets over a long, healthy life together.

Pre-existing conditions are not covered. Waiting periods, annual deductible, co-insurance, annual limits and exclusions may apply. For all terms and conditions visit spotpetins.com/sample-policy. Preventive Care reimbursements are based on a schedule. Accident and Illness coverage reimbursements are based on the invoice. Products, schedules, discounts, and rates may vary and are subject to change. More information available at checkout.

In the U.S., Insurance plans are underwritten by United States Fire Insurance Company (NAIC #21113. Morristown, NJ). Insurance plans are marketed and produced by Spot Insurance Services, LLC. (NPN # 19246386).

About Spot Pet Insurance Services, ULC: Spot Pet Insurance Services, ULC is a company with an Ontario, Canada-based team that offers products in Canada.

In Canada, Spot Pet Insurance plan options include Accident-Only, and Accident & Illness insurance with optional Routine or Preventative Wellness Rider. Spot pet insurance plan options, communications, and employees help support humans in forming the best relationship with their pets over a long, healthy life together.

All pet insurance plans have waiting periods, annual deductible, co-insurance, benefit limits, and exclusions. Specific products, features, coverage limits, rates, and discounts may vary by province and eligibility and are subject to change. Medical conditions that are noted, symptomatic, or diagnosed prior to enrollment or during a waiting period are considered "pre-existing to coverage" and not eligible for reimbursement. Coverage availability varies by province. Not available in Quebec. For all terms and conditions, visit www.spotpetinsurance.ca/sample-policy. Preventative Care reimbursements are based on a schedule. Accident & Illness insurance reimbursements are based on eligible treatments and invoice amounts.

In Canada, Pet Insurance plans are underwritten by Northbridge General Insurance Corporation and administered by PTZ Insurance Services Ltd. Insurance plans are marketed and produced by Spot Pet Insurance Services, ULC.

