WORLD-RENOWNED CONTEMPORARY ARTIST RICHARD ORLINSKI TEAMS UP WITH HUBLOT FOR LOS ANGELES DEBUT AT ART ANGELS

The "Born Wild" artist is opening his first exhibition in Los Angeles in collaboration with the Swiss luxury watchmaker

LOS ANGELES, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curators of contemporary and provocative art, Art Angels announces the stateside debut of works by world-renowned artist Richard Orlinski . Spearheading the contemporary art movement in the states, Art Angels is collaborating with Orlinski to launch his newest exhibition, "Born Wild - LA Edition", as well as feature pieces from his recent Hublot collaboration. The exhibit will kick off with an intimate showcase on April 13th.

Richard Orlinski x Art Angels (PRNewswire)

Although his roots are in architecture, Orlinski fully immersed himself in the world of pop culture. The Paris native started sculpting in 2004, creating large and defiant geometric animal structures embracing the concept of "Born Wild." His pieces rapidly rose in popularity and garnered international success. As he redefined contemporary art codes, elements in nature became his signature and forte.

Orlinski is now expanding his footprint by joining forces with Art Angels to debut "Born Wild - LA Edition." Alongside Orlinski's Hublot collaboration, Art Angels will premiere this highly anticipated exhibition by hosting an intimate soiree of industry tastemakers. The event will celebrate the art gallery's Los Angeles aesthetic, while showcasing Orlinski's talents.

"As curators, we are always searching for artists to collaborate with whom we feel bring a dynamic and unique voice to contemporary art. Orlinski's impeccable pieces of art reflect his emotive and true-to-life qualities. We are honored to bring him into our circle of artists and to share him with our collectors," said co-founders of Art Angels, Kat Emery and Jacquelin Napal. "His collaboration with Hublot is a unique route in sculpture as it marks the advent of wearable art marrying the timelessness of the Swiss luxury watchmaker and Orlinski's signature Pop Art-derived designs."

The debut of "Born Wild - LA Edition," will mark Art Angels' return to in-person events since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Following a year of virtual tours and social media live videos, the gallery continues its efforts to entice new faces to experience the physical space.

The exhibition is open to the public after this intimate premiere on April 13th. In partnership with Eleusis Digital Canvas , the exhibit will showcase a 78" new rendition of Orlinski's signature Kong perched on a never-seen-before element as well as introduce a 6 x 6 ft digital platform screen to exhibit all things digital.

About Art Angels.

Art Angels is a contemporary art gallery founded in 2013 by Jacquelin Napal and Kat Emery, located in Los Angeles and Miami. They also hold residences in Nobu Hotel Miami Beach, Eden Roc Hotel Miami Beach, and Catch Restaurant Los Angeles. Art Angels is a premium luxury brand that offers an eclectic mix of both established and emerging artists with a VIP experience while maintaining the down-to-earth, approachable vibe on which it was built. Their exhibitions have led them to a cult following from the chic and elite across the globe, which has become the go-to for high profile artists and collectors alike. Art Angels has been featured on multiple television shows including Million Dollar Listing, Selling Sunset, Keeping up with the Kardashians, and My Unorthodox Life.

