AEX Launched Dual Investment And More Than 10K USDT Airdrop To Be Won Within A Limited Time

DUBAI, UAE, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 11th, AEX Global announced the launch of Dual investment. In the first issue, AEX will launch BTC / USDT and ETH / USDT financial products simultaneously, and there will be a total of 18000 USDT airdrop, which can be divided up by users that participate in dual investment during the period from April 12 to April 17.

From April 12th to April 17rd, users can get airdrop if they participate in AEX dual investment for any amount. The value of the prize pool is 11000usdt, which is divided according to the ranking of users' investment proportion. The activity has a lucky prize, with a total prize pool of 7000usdt. Users who have a chance to win the prize once a day for 50USDT worth of GAT.

Dual Investment is a short-term fluctuated yield finance product. Users subscribe to a product (such as BTC) through cryptocurrency. After expiration, your return will be denominated in one of the two (such as BTC or USDT).

On AEX, dual investment has two types: Up-and-Exercised and Down-and-Exercised. Upon subscription, you can select investment type, subscription share, strike price, and settlement date., and obtain the corresponding financial products. The linked price is a benchmark price, which is used to compare with the settlement price when the product is due to determine whether to exercise and the final settlement crypto.

The biggest advantage of dual investment is that it can obtain the income of token / USDT regardless of the ups and downs of the market. For strict holders, this type of financial management is a great opportunity to earn more tokens, and even if the prediction is wrong, it will get the corresponding USDT as compensation. The biggest advantage of dual investment is to go through bull and bear without fear of rise and fall. Ignoring the fluctuation of short-term crypto prices is more suitable for top mainstream crypto collectors to participate.

No matter what crypto is obtained by exercising or returned with, the agreed rate of return is constant. The minimum investment amount of AEX dual investment is 0.1BTC and 1ETH. The other advantages include:

High return rate: compared with other financial products, the return rate is higher.

Transparent rules:The rules of this investment are completely transparent. The level of return depends on the judgment of the market.

Stable income: a fixed rate of profits can be realized regardless of the ups and downs of the market.

Flexible settlement date: users can allocate it flexibly.

Fast arrival: delivery on the same day and arrival on the same day.

AEX dual investment is a structured crypto earning product composed of spot and option combination, and the settlement crypto is determined according to the "linked price". The interest generated by crypto is usually deposit BTC and get BTC, while the BTC of dual crypto investment deposit may be settled as USDT, which is the core difference of the product model. AEX's BTC / USDT and eth / USDT financial products have multi linked prices and different investment days for users to choose freely.

Beware, dual Investment is a non-principal guaranteed product, whose main risk comes from fluctuation in the market price. In such a case, users cannot predict the market price of BTC/ETH or the difference between the current price and linked price when the investment expired, so which kind of the settlement crypto cannot be predicted either. Therefore, dual investment has not only controllable risk, higher yield, but also certain requirements for professionalism.

At the current stage, AEX dual investment not only has an extremely high yield, but also comes with multiple investment activities that allows infinite imagination. In the future, AEX will launch more diversified financial products to meet the investment needs of users.

About AEX:

AEX is a crypto exchange established in 2013, the goal is to provide safe, complete, simple diversified crypto finance services for billions of users.The closer you look, the further you see. Its business covers fiat, crypto, financial management, lending, mining and other fields. Financial products include fixed saving, flexible saving, defi pool, staking, dual investment etc. The number of supported cyptos and yield are both in the forefront of the industry. Multiple financial scenarios provide users with richer channels to earn crypto.

