Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas Releases 2021 Corporate Responsibility Report

BCBSTX continues community impact through numerous initiatives and financial contributions

RICHARDSON, Texas , April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) released its 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility Report which highlights the company's numerous initiatives and contributions to the communities in which it serves. The report's areas of focus include access to care, community impact and operating responsibly as aligned with BCBSTX's commitment to addressing health disparities and supporting more equitable care for all.

"We support affordable, quality healthcare for all and believe in making intentional and meaningful efforts to enhance positive health outcomes for all Texans," said Sheena Payne, BCBSTX Director of Community Affairs. "We are proud of the impact we have had for our members, customers and employees as well as our communities across the state"

The report details BCBSTX's substantial financial and in-kind donations as well as its contribution of resources to provide healthcare services, eliminate food insecurity and nutrition inadequacy, and operate in an environmentally sustainable manner.

In addition, the report features BCBSTX's support for COVID-19 recovery through its contributions to organizations providing health literacy education, medical supplies, emergency shelter, access to care and other resources and coordination with state health agencies to address gaps in immunizations for vaccine-preventable diseases, including COVID-19.

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) – the only statewide, customer-owned health insurer in Texas – is the largest provider of health benefits in the state, working with nearly 80,000 physicians and healthcare practitioners, and 500 hospitals to serve more than 6 million members in all 254 counties. BCBSTX is a Division of Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC) (which operates Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans in Texas, Illinois, Montana, Oklahoma and New Mexico), the country's largest customer-owned health insurer, and fourth largest health insurer overall. Health Care Service Corporation is a Mutual Legal Reserve Company and an Independent Licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

