InventHelp Inventor Develops Device to Treat Superficial Infections (LAX-1368)

PITTSBURGH, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm an oral and maxillofacial surgeon and I thought there could be an improved device for treating oral and skin infections," said an inventor, from Los Angeles, Calif., "so I invented the FAR U V C LIGHT. My design would be employed to kill surface organisms to control COVID-19 and other oronasophanyngeal infections that may be spread to others."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to treat superficial infections in humans and animals. In doing so, it helps to kill germs. As a result, it enhances safety and efficiency and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for dentists, doctors and veterinarians. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

