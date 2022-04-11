TOWNSQUARE ANNOUNCES CONFERENCE CALL TO DISCUSS FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS; PRESENTING AT AN UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCE

PURCHASE, N.Y., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) ("Townsquare" or the "Company") announced today the date for the release of its first quarter 2022 financial results and its presentation at an upcoming investor conference.

First Quarter 2022 Results

Townsquare will release first quarter 2022 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The Company will host a conference call to discuss certain first quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call dial-in number is 1-855-327-6837 (U.S. & Canada) or 1-631-891-4304 (International) and the confirmation code is 10018916. A live webcast of the conference call as well as the press release disclosing the Company's results will be available on the equity investor relations page of the Company's website at www.townsquaremedia.com.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available through May 17, 2022. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. & Canada) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and enter confirmation code 10018916. A web-based archive of the conference call will also be available on the equity investor relations page of the Company's website.

Upcoming Investor Conference

Bill Wilson, Chief Executive Officer, will present at NobleCon18 – Noble Capital Markets' Eighteenth Annual Investor Conference at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at approximately 10:30am Eastern Time. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors.

A high-definition, video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on the equity investor relations section of Townsquare's website, and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available at Noble Capital Markets' Conference website at www.nobleconference.com and on ChannelChek at www.channelchek.com, the investor portal created by Noble. The webcast will be archived on Townsquare's website, the NobleCon website and on Channelchek.com for 90 days following the event.

About Townsquare Media, Inc.

Townsquare is a community-focused digital media and digital marketing solutions company with market leading local radio stations, principally focused outside the top 50 markets in the U.S. Our assets include a subscription digital marketing services business, Townsquare Interactive, providing website design, creation and hosting, search engine optimization, social media and online reputation management as well as other digital monthly services for approximately 26,800 SMBs; a robust digital advertising division, Townsquare Ignite, a powerful combination of a) an owned and operated portfolio of more than 330 local news and entertainment websites and mobile apps along with a network of leading national music and entertainment brands, collecting valuable first party data, and b) a proprietary digital programmatic advertising technology stack with an in-house demand and data management platform; and a portfolio of 321 local terrestrial radio stations in 67 U.S. markets strategically situated outside the Top 50 markets in the United States. Our portfolio includes local media brands such as WYRK.com, WJON.com and NJ101.5.com, and premier national music brands such as XXLmag.com, TasteofCountry.com, UltimateClassicRock.com, and Loudwire.com. For more information, please visit www.townsquaremedia.com, www.townsquareinteractive.com, and www.townsquareignite.com.

