XFL ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP WITH NFL ALUMNI ACADEMY

Partnership combines scouting and training resources to expand player development opportunities

NFL Alumni Academy players to automatically receive XFL contract at the end of each season

NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The XFL today announced it has entered an exclusive partnership with the NFL Alumni Academy, an elite in-season training program for "NFL Ready" players led by former NFL coaches and players. Together, the XFL and the NFL Alumni Academy will enhance the football ecosystem by combining their scouting and training expertise to develop the next best players in the game and offer more opportunities to play professional football.

"This is a monumental partnership not only for the XFL, but for the entire football ecosystem," said Russ Brandon, XFL President. "The NFL Alumni Academy has found great success over the past two years training and mentoring up-and-coming players, many of whom have gone on to play in the NFL, and we are collaborating to create another avenue of opportunity for players to showcase their talent. We are completely aligned in our player-centric philosophy and we're eager to continue to explore the bounds of this partnership."

The XFL and the NFL Alumni Academy will work together to identify the highest caliber players to train at the NFL Alumni Academy, leveraging combined resources and expertise to seek quality talent. Upon completion of the NFL Alumni Academy at the end of the NFL season, each player will automatically receive an opt-in contract with the XFL. The goal of this partnership is to enhance the entire football ecosystem by extending player cycles and expanding professional playing opportunities that are also complementary with the NFL season and off-season.

"What makes a league successful is its players, which is why we take a holistic approach to player development at the NFL Alumni Academy, ensuring they have skills and resources needed to excel both on and off the field," said Dean Dalton, Executive Director at NFL Alumni Academy. "We are really excited for this strategic partnership with the XFL, which will have a positive ripple-effect across the entire football landscape." Dalton added. "We want to thank our marketing agency, WaV Sports and Entertainment, for bringing The NFL Alumni Academy and XFL together for this unique initiative"

The NFL Alumni Academy develops and trains the top available free-agent football players during the NFL season in preparation to sign an in-season contract with NFL teams looking to replace 500+ active roster players lost each season due to injury. The Academy has successfully placed players on NFL team rosters each season. Entering its third season in 2022, the NFL Alumni Academy is increasing the number of players and expanding the positions welcomed into its program, providing even more players the opportunity to train at the highest level. In addition to providing an elite football training forum, the NFL Alumni Academy offers off-field development opportunities including life skills, cognitive training, and mind-body wellness programs.

About XFL

The XFL's ownership group, led by Dany Garcia, Dwayne Johnson, and Gerry Cardinale's RedBird Capital Partners, is building a fan-first, fast-paced global professional football league with innovative rules and enhanced 360 game experience. The XFL will bring entertainment to world class football, with the goal of advancing the game of football and expanding player opportunities when it launches in February 2023. www.XFL.com

About the NFL Alumni Academy

The NFL Alumni Academy provides a pathway for the top-graded free agent players that were released from NFL training camps to return to the NFL by giving them the opportunity to further develop their skills and realize their potential by training under the tutelage of elite former NFL coaches, players and performance coaches. The Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium at the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls will initially serve as the NFL Alumni Academy's headquarters and training facility. The Academy will then move to the Center for Performance, which will be located on the Village's campus and is anticipated to be completed in 2022. The Center for Performance will feature an 80,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art indoor field house and training facility, among other amenities. www.NFLalumniacademy.com.

About WaV Sports and Entertainment LLC

WaV Sports & Entertainment is a global sports marketing firm that specializes in sports property representation, brand side representation, and the management and production of unique sporting and entertainment events. WaV exclusively represents and manages various NFL Alumni initiatives such as their youth educational programming known as the Pro Day Experience and The NFL Alumni Academy. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.WaVsports.com.

