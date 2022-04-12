10 Orange County Republican Mayors and Council Members Endorse Vennia Francois for Florida State House 45

ORLANDO, Fla., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ten Republican Mayors and City Council members in Orange County have formally endorsed Vennia Francois for State Representative, District 45. They include Winter Garden Mayor John Rees, Ocoee Mayor Rusty Johnson, Apopka Mayor Bryan Nelson, Windermere former Mayor Gary Bruhn, Belle Isle Mayor Nick Fouraker, and Edgewood Mayor John Dowless. City Council members include Winter Garden Commissioners Lisa Bennett, Mark Maciel, and Windermere Council Members Loren "Andy" Williams and Tony Davit.

Vennia Francois, Republican for Florida State Representative, District 45 (PRNewswire)

"Vennia has the right values, the right motivation, and is the one candidate in this race who will be able to hit the ground running on day one in Tallahassee," said Winter Garden Mayor John Rees.

"Vennia is smart, experienced, conservative, and genuinely cares about people," stated Windermere Council member Loren "Andy" Williams.

"I've known Vennia for over 25 years and she is not afraid to fight for what she believes in. As a lifelong Republican woman of color, she has been swimming against the tide for years. There's no doubt she will be an effective State Representative," said Edgewood Mayor John Dowless.

According to Vennia, "I am honored to receive the endorsements of these ten leaders and elected city officials who live and work in Orange County. Along with the residents of West Orange and Osceola, they will be able to count on me to fight for our conservative values and work every day to make our community the best place to live and work."

District 45 is an open seat in southwest Orange County and western Osceola County that includes parts of Winter Garden, Oakland, Windermere, Orlando, Celebration, and Champions Gate.

About Vennia Francois

Vennia lives in Windermere, is a commercial transactions attorney in Orlando, and a state officer for the Florida Federation of Republican Women. She serves on multiple non-profit boards, including Matthew's Hope, Downtown Arts District, House of Hope, and the Civil Rights Studies Alliance. She graduated from Florida A&M School of Law, formerly worked for U.S. Senator Mel Martinez as a policy advisor, and at the U.S. SEC in consumer protection against fraudulent and deceptive financial practices. For more information, please visit venniaforflorida.com or follow her on social media Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.

