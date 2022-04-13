Coroner's report on the death of filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallée - Official statement from the family

MONTREAL, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The coroner's final report on the sudden death of film director Jean-Marc Vallée on December 25 states that he died from natural causes, the result of a fatal cardiac arrhythmia secondary to severe coronary atherosclerosis.

« Testimonials of friendship, esteem and respect for our father and for his work are still coming from around the world, revealed his sons Alex and Émile Vallée. We are sincerely grateful and we hope that his creativity will continue to serve as inspiration and guidance to the people in this industry that he was so passionate about. »

Alex, Émile and their mother will soon announce details of commemorative events to be held in honor of his life and craft.

Please note that the family will not be issuing any further statement. Thank you.

