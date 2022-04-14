Continent's largest metalcasting trade show, CastExpo 2022, opens April 23 in Columbus

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Professionals from across the worldwide metalcasting supply chain will delve into technical innovations, explore machinery up close, network with peers, and do business at CastExpo 2022, April 23-26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Registration is open here.

Hosted every three years by the American Foundry Society, CastExpo is North America's largest metalcasting trade show and congress, drawing thousands of metalcasters, industry suppliers, designers and buyers, and students to this immersive event exploring all facets of metalcasting – or foundry – production.

The 3.5-day show is renowned for its technical sessions, where the latest research into foundry science and technology is unveiled. It's also famous for its bustling exhibit floor, where industry suppliers demonstrate full-scale equipment, consumables, and services. Top foundries show off their capabilities to OEM representatives in the Cast in North America pavilion, which combines exhibits from metalcasters with a truly unique set of training sessions made just for designers and buyers of metal castings.

Two prominent public speakers – famed opinion pollster Scott Rasmussen and best-selling author and leadership expert Mike Abrashoff – will share their insights during separate keynote addresses open to all CastExpo attendees. Additionally, the legendary Hoyt Memorial Lecture, one of the metalcasting industry's most influential and important annual addresses since its establishment in 1938, will be presented by industry veteran Jean Bye.

"In total, CastExpo will deliver more than 100 sessions covering technical and management topics across all major alloys and processes, classes from the AFS Institute, presentations from leading companies, panel discussions, student research presentations, and much more," said AFS CEO Doug Kurkul.

CastExpo 2022 runs Saturday to Tuesday, April 23-26, at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio. Registration is available at the door or in advance at CastExpo.com.

The American Foundry Society is a dynamic technical and advocacy organization that serves and represents the $44 billion metalcasting industry. AFS is the only association serving the entire industry, including all metals and processes, with a three-part focus on advocacy, education, and innovation. AFS also publishes Modern Casting and Casting Source magazines and presents Metalcasting Congress and CastExpo, the largest metalcasting trade events in North America. Founded in 1896, the organization is based in Schaumburg, Illinois, with an advocacy office in Washington, D.C. More information is available at afsinc.org.

