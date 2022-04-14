GBank Financial Holdings Inc. Appoints New Chief Information & Technology Officer

LAS VEGAS, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GBank Financial Holdings Inc. ("GBank" or the "Company") (OTCQX: GBFH), the parent company for Bank of George (the "Bank"), today announced that Shouvik Ray has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Information & Technology Officer (CIO/CTO) of Bank of George, effective March 22, 2022.

Mr. Ray has over 20 years of extensive cross-functional Banking experience with demonstrated thought leadership in Technology, Cybersecurity, Risk Management, Fintech, Outsourcing, Payments, and Vendor (Third-Party) Management. Prior to joining Bank of George, he led the IT, Information Security, Technology Risk, and Vendor Management functions at Westamerica Bank. He has previously seeded and developed functions and managed large international teams and initiatives for Global Banks including HSBC and BNP Paribas in the roles of SVP/Head of Global IT Services, Head of Global Software Development Supply Chain Management, Head of Technology Vendor Management, Head of R&D Center, Program Manager, Client Engagement Manager, Business Analyst, and Functional Architect. He began his career in software development and management consulting for Financial Services, Telecom and Energy sectors.

"In years past, once we configured our information technology systems, they functioned properly and remained fairly static. Those days are over. Our ongoing demands necessitate dynamic performance from our IT systems. A year from now, our systems will look quite different, and the expectation is that they will perform flawlessly," said T. Ryan Sullivan, President and Chief Executive Officer. "To further strengthen the client experience and our growth-centric environment, it is now time for Bank of George to increase the size of its executive team. Having Shouvik Ray join us as CIO/CTO is critical to achieving the Bank's strategic goals quickly and effectively. His new responsibilities include directing and overseeing the Bank's Information Technology department's vision, strategy, and operations. The technology solutions he oversees will help the Company stay at the forefront of technological advancements, innovation, and operational excellence. We are delighted to have Shouvik on board."

"On behalf of our Board of Directors, I am excited to welcome Shouvik Ray to Bank of George," said Edward M. Nigro, Executive Chairman. "As a member of an already successful leadership team, his appointment adds further strength, and his industry knowledge and insight will be a significant component in our future growth for the benefit of our customers, employees, and shareholders."

Mr. Ray holds a Bachelor of Technology Degree in Electronics & Communication Engineering from the National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar, India and an MBA from École des Ponts ParisTech, Paris. He mentors technology start-ups, advises universities on Business Technology Programs and actively volunteers with Philanthropic organizations in the community.

