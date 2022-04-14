Hodlnaut Officially Launches Two New Assets: TerraUSD (UST) and Terra (LUNA)

Hodlnaut celebrates its third year with the launch of two new assets, TerraUSD (UST) and Terra (LUNA).

SINGAPORE, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore-based crypto lending and borrowing firm, Hodlnaut, has just announced the launch of two new assets namely, TerraUSD (UST) and Terra (LUNA).

Hodlers are able to earn interest in a total of eight supported assets: BTC, ETH, USDC, USDT, DAI, WBTC, and the newly launched UST and LUNA. The effective rates for both open and fixed terms for UST and LUNA are as follows.

"The Luna Foundation Guard (LFG) has proven to support the growth of the Bitcoin ecosystem, which is in line with Hodlnaut's vision. Therefore, we are proud to announce the support of Luna and UST on the Hodlnaut platform," said Juntao, CEO and Co-Founder of Hodlnaut.

Users can start earning in both UST and LUNA from 7 April 2022, 7:30 pm (GMT+8) and utilize the entire suite of features supported. This includes Hodlnaut's Token Swap , Preferred Interest Payout , Fixed Term Deposits , and Interest Account functions. To celebrate the launch, Hodlnaut will be holding a US$2,000 worth of UST and LUNA giveaway. Click here for more information.

Currently, Hodlnaut only supports the deposit and withdrawal of wormhole UST and wormhole LUNA via the ERC-20 network. Hodlnaut is continuously working towards ensuring the firm meets its rigorous regulatory and security framework and is expected to accept the support of UST and LUNA on the native terra chain by the end of April.

About Hodlnaut

Hodlnaut is a Singapore-based cryptocurrency lending and borrowing platform that allows users to earn interest of up to 13.8% on their cryptocurrencies by lending them to vetted institutions. Founded in April 2019 by Bitcoin maximalists Juntao Zhu and Simon Lee, Hodlnaut has grown tremendously over the years.

Hodlnaut has received an in-principle approval (IPA) for a Major Payment Institution License in Singapore from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) under the Payment Services Act (PS Act) for its Token Swap feature. The firm is also a certified Fintech by the Singapore Fintech Association, an accreditation recognized by the MAS.

For more information, please visit www.hodlnaut.com .

