InventHelp Presents Ecofriendly Packaging (TRO-488)

PITTSBURGH, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I own an online tea company and I see so much go to waste in unsealed packaging," said the inventor from Maple, Ontario. "I thought of this idea to help keep the contents of the package longer while being housed in an economical and eco-friendly package."

She created a prototype for the patent-pending ULTIMATE PACKAGE that fulfills the need for a novel packaging design for food and beverages that would keep the contents fresh. This packaging would feature back-to-back compartments to help prevent the wastage of food and beverage items. Additionally, this would be cost-saving and easy-to-use by consumers as well as biodegradable to benefit the environment.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TRO-488, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp