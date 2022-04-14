Rising Aviation High School to Host Ribbon-Cutting and Open House

Metroplex's Only Aviation and Aerospace Centric High School

ADDISON, Texas, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rising Aviation High School will host a Ribbon Cutting and Open House at their Addison campus on Thursday, April 21st, 2022, from 11AM-2PM. A first of its kind, aviation and aerospace centric high school in North Texas, Rising Aviation's mission is to educate the next generation of aviation and aerospace professionals in a real-world environment right on the tarmac.

The innovative educational program is built on the foundations of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) curriculum emphasized in many modern academic institutions. But it is uniquely enhanced through the coupling of STEM with aviation technology studies, practical aviation applications, and course completion through content mastery, not merely seat time.

"As a former Texas public school administrator, Certified Flight Instructor and lifelong aviation enthusiast, this is dream job," said Rising Aviation's Principal, Brent "Fitz" Fitzgerald. "Rising Aviation is bringing a world class aviation and aerospace education to the masses. Whether your child wants to be a pilot, drone pilot, mechanic or design the next rocket ship to outer space, Rising Aviation will provide a solid foundation for their future."

The event, co-sponsored by the Metrocrest Chamber of Commerce, will kick off at 11AM at Rising Aviation High School at 15506 Wright Brothers Drive in Addison, TX. Please sign up on their home page if you plan to attend – all are welcome. Light refreshments will be provided, and prizes awarded including the chance win a FREE discovery flight!

About Rising Aviation High School

Rising Aviation High School educates students who have career aspirations in aviation, wish to expand their aviation industry skill set, or simply want a challenging STEM educational experience in a safe and secure private school setting. We provide a solid foundation for virtually any future academic or career pursuit. Individuals who require an accelerated education schedule, flexibility to maintain attendance, help with credit recovery, or simply desire an immersive learning experience, will all receive a personalized educational "flight" plan designed, from an affordable private school, for their success in aviation and in life.

