UL and SK ecoplant Join Forces to Advance Circular Economy Efforts

The new collaboration sets the stage to help increase transparency in zero waste to landfill and environmental stewardship reporting.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UL, a global safety science leader, and SK ecoplant, an environmental services and renewable energy company focusing on digitally-based sustainable manufacturing and recycling offerings, have entered into an agreement to help further zero waste to landfill and environmental stewardship reporting.

Representatives from UL and SK ecoplant take part in a ceremony to mark the two companies entering into a memorandum-of-understanding to help further zero waste to landfill and environmental stewardship reporting.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed during a March 22 ceremony at SK ecoplant's offices in Seoul, South Korea, formalized the relationship. The companies will collaborate and leverage the synergy of each to help organizations drive efforts to meet key environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) goals.

"A circular economy is a resilient system that is good for business, people and the environment," said Yun Chung, regional managing director for UL Korea. "We are excited about our collaboration with SK ecoplant and how we are joining together to help companies realize their ESG goals."

Based on the MoU, SK ecoplant will collect and analyze data through a digital platform. This analysis will include UL 2799 Zero Waste to Landfill parameters that will guide companies to advance their efforts to divert all waste from landfill disposal. The information generated by SK ecoplant will also help companies better understand their progress in meeting circular economy goals, which includes eliminating waste and pollution and circulating products and materials while contributing to regenerating nature.

"Companies transforming their operations to achieve circular economy goals require moving complicated, manually-managed data to a digital environment, which will help ensure accuracy and transparency," said Kim Byung-kwon, managing director of Eco Lab, SK ecoplant. "The collaboration between SK ecoplant and UL will help the environmental services industry meet circular economy ambitions throughout the world."

About UL

UL is a global safety science leader. We deliver testing, inspection and certification (TIC), training and advisory services, risk management solutions and essential business insights to help our customers, based in more than 100 countries, achieve their safety, security and sustainability goals. We believe our deep knowledge of products and intelligence across supply chains make us the partner of choice for customers with complex challenges. Discover more at UL.com.

About SK ecoplant

Launched in 1977 under the name SK E&C, SK ecoplant possesses the highest levels of technical skills and construction capacity in sectors such as chemical and power plants, infrastructure, construction, and housing. The company recently set its new goal to become a leading global eco-friendly and new energy company that connects the environment, people, and finance through technology, ultimately contributing to sustainable lives for all. For more information, visit www.skecoplant.com/en.

