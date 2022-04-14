The brand honors cannabis-loving fans, launching flavor to accentuate any buzz with smoky, herbal flavors available starting April 18

DALLAS, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Let's be blunt: Wingstop Inc. (Nasdaq: WING) knows their wings are the ultimate munchies and that 4/20 is a sacred holiday for their guests. So, in celebration of the most chill day of the year, the wing joint is honoring their cannabis-loving fans with a limited-edition, 4/20-inspired flavor called Blazed & Glazed, available starting on April 18 in restaurants nationwide.

Crafted with a blend of hemp seeds, terpenes, strawberry and cayenne pepper, the new flavor is designed to taste like 4/20. (PRNewswire)

Crafted with a blend of hemp seeds, terpenes, strawberry and cayenne pepper, the new flavor is designed to taste like 4/20 – capturing the herbal notes of the holiday and may even produce a mouth-tingling sensation – although the flavor won't actually get you high.

"Some of our biggest fans aren't just pairing their favorite wings with seasoned fries," said Marisa Carona, Chief Growth Officer. "And while many brands are starting to give a nod to 4/20, we're going higher than ever this year by dedicating an entire flavor to it. As the cannabis industry grows, so does Wingstop's desire to engage this audience."

While Wingstop is no stranger to weed culture, this is the first year the brand has created a custom flavor in honor of the holiday. Wingstop's Blazed & Glazed flavor is available in restaurants nationwide starting on April 18 through 22, or while supplies last, on Wingstop.com and the Wingstop app. The flavor, and Wingstop food truck, will also meet celebrants at Hippie Hill in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park on April 20 to infuse flavor into the festival.

Wingstop introduces limited-time 4/20-inspired flavor, Blazed & Glazed. (PRNewswire)

Wingstop Logo (PRNewsfoto/Wingstop Restaurants Inc.) (PRNewswire)

