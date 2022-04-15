Charlie Mitchell to release first single under Grammy Award winning producer Narada Michael Walden on May 3rd

SAN FRANCISCO, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- While most 16-year-old kids are scrolling through Instagram, Charlie Mitchell was discovered on it by two executive producers from ESW Management.

"Charlie is a prodigy. He's a superstar in the making," says Grammy legend Narada Michael Walden .

And by one of the biggest producers in the music business.

Charlie Mitchell's rendition of his YouTube cover of the Billie Eilish song "When The Party's Over" caught the ear of music producer Narada Michael Walden after another artist he produces saw the young crooner on Instagram and brought him to the legendary producers attention.

Walden, known for producing 57 #1 hits that include his productions of Whitney Houston, George Michael, Barbra Streisand, Mariah Carey and the list goes on, also produced the Whitney Houston vehicle "The Bodyguard" soundtrack, which remains the best-selling soundtrack of all time.

"Charlie is a prodigy. This new song brings hope, and it's really dedicated to the loss of our loved ones. It was written in a very interesting way, with the first verse speaking from the perspective of the one who lost someone, and the second verse and the bridge spoken by that lost loved one to you…even after," says Walden.

The single, entitled "Even After," is set for pre-sales on iTunes on April 20th, and distributed to radio through Play MPE to 22 countries including the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and more than 18 Latin American countries on May 3rd. A link to iTunes pre-sales link will be added to Mitchell's website on April 20.

"The song will be distributed throughout Europe as well shortly thereafter," says Walden.

Mitchell, who was born and lives on the Gold Coast in Australia, is working on new material with Walden and the executive producers of the album, Jesse Stenger and Brian Evans, who co-wrote the new song about to be released. Mitchell created the melody on the song.

"The way Charlie can interpret a song at just 16 years old, so naturally, is something that you just don't see every day. The moment I heard him, we agreed this was a superstar in the making," says Walden.

Charlie Mitchell, prior to being produced by Walden, would perform publicly on sidewalks and private events.

Mitchell is already preparing new recordings to be produced by Walden, with the executive producers also co-writing.

"This is just the beginning. There's much more to come," says Walden.

Charlie Mitchell's website is charliemitchellmusic.com

