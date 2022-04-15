InventHelp Inventor Develops Specialized Utility Backpack (AAT-4567)

PITTSBURGH, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a secure and easy way to carry a collection of tools to a construction site or gear for an outdoor sporting excursion," said an inventor, from Atlanta, Ga., "so I invented the HELPING HAND. My design ensures that heavy items are supported and it could reduce arm and hand strain."

The patent-pending invention provides an efficient way to carry tools, sports gear or personal items. In doing so, it eliminates the need to make multiple trips. It also ensures that the hands are free for other tasks and it could enhance safety and support. The invention features a functional and durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for contractors, trade workers, outdoor enthusiasts, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

