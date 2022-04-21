Aerotor Selects ePropelled for UAV Starter Generator and Intelligent Power System

LOWELL, Mass., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ePropelled, the Massachusetts-based technology company that delivers leading-edge electric propulsion systems, today announced that Aerotor, an Israeli startup company specializing in the design of Quadcopter Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), has selected ePropelled's starter generators and intelligent power systems for its Apus 15 multi-rotor Quadcopter UAV.

The Aerotor Apus 15 system includes internal combustion engine (ICE) or fully hybrid (electric motor and ICE) models, and is designed for high flight speeds, long endurance and heavy payload lift. It can be utilized in both military and commercial applications, and initial versions are being developed for the Israel Defense Force (IDF), which will begin testing the UAVs later in 2022.

ePropelled's SG750 starter generator and iPS750 intelligent power system will help the Apus 15 reach up to ten hours of flight with less reliance on battery performance. In addition, the UAV can start a combustion engine remotely, which provides flexibility to switch between ICE and electric modes while in flight, maximizing efficiency and speed as needed for a given application.

"This is the first time a multi-rotor quadcopter aircraft has had a hybrid assembly, which allows switching between an internal combustion engine and an electric motor during flight – similar to the hot-swap that a hybrid car can do on the road," said Raz Geva, co-founder and CEO of Aerotor, "Our vision is to provide the next "light-duty truck" solutions as the game changer of the autonomous multirotors market."

Aerator develops a multirotor for a payload of 10-260 kg with a flight time of three to 16 hours.

ePropelled will be featuring its full line of starter generators and intelligent power systems at the AUVSI Xponential show (booth# 1901) on April 26-28 in Orlando, Florida.

"Electric starter generators and intelligent power systems will play an important role in enhancing UAV performance and making them better suited for everyday use," said Kenny Grewal, head of UAV at ePropelled. "These innovations can make UAVs a reality for a wide range of in-air applications, both commercial and military, to provide alternatives when land- or water-based transport is not a viable option."

ePropelled designs intelligent motors, motor controllers, and power management systems that help reduce energy consumption and dramatically improve system efficiency at a lower cost. Our patented technology and innovative smart systems are equally at home in the air, on the road, and in water, leading the way towards a greener future.

ePropelled has offices in the United States, Europe, and India and collaborates with manufacturers of all types and sizes around the world. For more information, please visit epropelled.com.

