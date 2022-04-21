Congressman Dan Meuser and Eco Material Technologies Celebrate Removal of 150,000 Tons of Landfilled Ash from Danville, Pa.

Eco Material Plant Recognized for Environmental Efforts and Job Creation

DANVILLE, Pa., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco Material Technologies ("Eco Material" or the "Company"), a leading producer of sustainable cementitious materials, welcomed Congressman Dan Meuser and other officials today to celebrate the removal of 150,000 tons of landfilled ash. The ash from Eco Material's plant in Danville, Pa. has been used in concrete to repave thousands of miles of roads around the state.

"We are honored to welcome Congressman Meuser and other officials to celebrate this landmark achievement for both Eco Material and the state of Pennsylvania," said Grant Quasha, CEO of Eco Material Technologies. "Without the support of the Congressman and other state, federal and local officials, we would not be commemorating today's milestone."

Congressman Meuser was the guest of honor and spoke at the ceremony, which recognized the hard work and dedication of the plant's employees as well as the local and national benefits of their efforts.

"My district is made up of many communities that benefit from the great work Eco Material is doing in Danville. Eco Material's innovative process of transforming the waste material, called "fly ash", from coal-fired power plants into a near-zero carbon cement product is a smart and environmentally-friendly way to build America's infrastructure. Eco Material provides a free-market alternative to other cement products that have been used to repave roads utilized by Pennsylvanians throughout the Commonwealth," said Congressman Meuser.

Additional attendees included Pa. Rep. Kurt Masser, representatives from the office of Senator Pat Toomey, Senator Bob Casey and Pa. Sen. John Gordner, as well as officials from Talen Energy and other area businesses.

About Eco Material Technologies

Eco Material Technologies is a leading producer of sustainable cement alternatives in the U.S., serving over 4,000 unique customer locations from its 100+ sites across 45 states. The Company is the leading marketer and distributor of fly ash, with an approximately 50% volume share in the U.S. and the industry's only true national footprint of logistics networks and distribution channels. Eco Material also has a patented technology to convert fly ash and other materials into innovative, near-zero carbon building materials that react faster, match the one-day performance of, and after 28 days are approximately 20% stronger than traditional cement, all while reducing by approximately 99% the CO 2 emissions that are traditionally associated with cement production. The Company also provides mission-critical utility services, including operations support, waste disposal, and environmental remediation.

