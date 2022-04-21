Owner of Arkansas Derby Winner Named Horse After the Life-Changing Accuray CyberKnife® Radiation Therapy Technology Used to Treat His Cancer

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When Al Gold, the owner of the Arkansas Derby winner Cyberknife, received a diagnosis of prostate cancer, he was determined to find a potential cure for his disease while minimizing the impact of treatment on his daily life. Mr. Gold's research led him to a referral for treatment using the Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) CyberKnife® System. His real-world experience and positive results compelled him to name a racehorse after the company's one-of-a-kind robotic technology.

Al Gold's Cyberknife winning the Arkansas Derby. Coady Photography (PRNewswire)

Like countless other men, Mr. Gold hadn't experienced any symptoms prior to learning he had prostate cancer. A biopsy confirmed his condition and after exploring his options he underwent five treatments sessions with the CyberKnife System, a non-invasive treatment regimen, each lasting approximately 18 minutes. Mr. Gold credits his treatment with enabling him to continue spending time with family and participating in activities he loves – such as watching his horse, Cyberknife, win the Arkansas Derby. This is Mr. Gold's first win at a race of such high caliber, a grade 1 success, and he is looking forward to the next challenge when his horse races in the Kentucky Derby on May 7.

"When I was first told I had cancer, fear overtook all logical thought. Will I survive, what kind of treatment will I have, what about my family? Learning about the CyberKnife System gave me hope for my future. CyberKnife was a simple, pain-free treatment that enabled me to continue enjoying my life. Grateful to the successful treatment, I named my most promising horse Cyberknife," said Al Gold.

Prostates and Patients Move – Motion Matters

Many people don't realize that the prostate moves unpredictably throughout the course of treatment – sometimes as much as half an inch or 12 millimeters because of normal patient bodily functions such as filling of the bladder, gas in the bowel, or even slight patient movement during the procedure. This motion can make treatment particularly challenging because of the prostate's proximity to other sensitive anatomy like the bladder and rectum.

Failing to match the delivery of radiation therapy with the prostate movement can result in increased dose delivered to healthy tissues surrounding the tumor and decreased dose delivered to the tumor itself. This can impact the overall treatment effectiveness and increase the potential for side effects that impact a patient's quality of life.

The CyberKnife Difference – Stays on Target Every Treatment, Every Patient. Automatically

The CyberKnife System is the only radiation delivery device that can detect when the prostate moves and using artificial intelligence, synchronize the treatment delivery beam to the prostate's new position in real-time throughout the entire treatment session.

The CyberKnife System features a linear accelerator mounted to a robotic arm that is specifically designed to deliver radiation beams from potentially thousands of unique angles, targeting only the tumor while minimizing radiation dose to healthy tissue. It is this precision, made possible by the system's robotic arm and continual tracking and automatic synchronization of the radiation beam, which makes such a difference for patients. In fact, CyberKnife accuracy is sub-millimeter, meaning its pinpoint precision is less than the thickness of a coin, even as the prostate moves unpredictably.

"Hearing from people like Mr. Gold who have been successfully treated with one of the Accuray radiation delivery systems reinforces why our employees have chosen to do what they do. Our team is dedicated to developing ultra-precise technology like the CyberKnife® System which has helped men around the world overcome prostate cancer and resume healthy, full lives," said Suzanne Winter, president at Accuray. "We congratulate Mr. Gold on his Arkansas Derby win and will be standing next to him in spirit as we cheer for his three-year-old colt Cyberknife during the Kentucky Derby."

Continued Ms. Winter, "The CyberKnife System has almost two decades of clinical evidence supporting its use including the PACE-B trial, which showed that late grade two or higher bladder toxicities were experienced 50% less often with the Accuray device compared to other radiation therapy systems two years after treatment. The high degree of accuracy with which the CyberKnife System delivers radiation to prostate tumors can also be applied to tumors of the brain, breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, spine, and more."

Accuray Incorporated (PRNewsFoto/Accuray Incorporated) (PRNewsFoto/Accuray Incorporated) (PRNewswire)

