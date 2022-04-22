GREEN IMPACT PARTNERS REPORTS FISCAL 2021 RESULTS; GIP TO EXPLORE STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS FOR ITS NEAR-TERM RNG PORTFOLIO

VANCOUVER, BC, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Green Impact Partners Inc. ("GIP" or the "Company") (TSXV: GIP.V) today announced the filing of its fiscal 2021 year end results on SEDAR.

GIP is pleased to present a year of growth and execution with its financial results and operational updates. Through 2021 GIP continued its focus on stakeholder return. Although there was substantial business risk from the start stop scenarios and action taken by Government to manage health risks, GIP made tremendous progress with positive results on all fronts.

"The drive to provide value and results for all our stakeholders is shown through our balanced approach and ability to grow our EBITDA," said Jesse Douglas, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Green Impact Partners. "We have substantially grown our best-in-class development portfolio, and mitigated risk by expanding our senior leadership team to prepare for the anticipated substantial and sustained increases in our top line revenue, EBITDA and net earnings as our portfolio achieves operational status."

Key highlights and accomplishments for 2021 include:

Colorado RNG project fully funded and under construction: The GreenGas Colorado Project is approximately 35% complete with gas production at full capacity anticipated for early 2023. The project is fully funded with project-level debt financing secured in 2021.

Currently developing North America's largest carbon negative RNG project: During the year a partnership was formed for the development of Future Energy Park, and when the project proceeds GIP will control and operate. Engineering is well advanced, and GIP is in the process of obtaining permits, approvals, and financing.

Additional RNG projects ready for construction: Two other RNG projects in Iowa and Southern Alberta have been secured and are in the late stages of development.

Development pipeline expanded: Including the more advanced RNG opportunities above, the Company has assembled a portfolio of over $2 billion in clean energy initiatives focused on RNG.

$30 million corporate revolver: Available capital was further enhanced by establishing a new $30 million corporate revolver that will be used to fund initial costs on new RNG projects until project-level financing is secured.

"We have made tremendous progress in our first year as a public company and I am extremely proud of our team as they continue to advance our RNG projects to make GIP a leader in clean energy and scalable RNG," added Jesse Douglas, CEO and Director of GIP. "We are a young company with ambitious goals, and we are well-positioned to capitalize on the incredible growth in this sector. With over $2 billion of projects in our growth pipeline and more on the horizon, GIP is deeply committed to building a more inclusive, green and sustainable economy through clean energy with a focus on RNG, driving superior returns to all our stakeholders."

For more details on what we are doing, please read our CEO's annual letter to GIP's stakeholders, sharing his thoughts on the value GIP has created over the past year and the immense opportunities that lie ahead for the Company. The letter is available at: https://www.greenipi.com/investors/.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in thousands of dollars, except per share data) For the Year Ended

December 31, 2021 (audited) For the Year Ended

December 31, 2020 (audited)





IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES



Revenue 128,972 95,818





NON-IFRS MEASURES



Adjusted EBITDA1 3,550 3,110

1 SeeNon-IFRS Measures below

Revenue: Revenues increased to $129.0 million for fiscal 2021 from $95.8 million in the prior year. $27.7 million of this increase was a result of increased revenue in the existing business. The prior year experienced a greater impact than fiscal 2021 of the downturn in industry and society activity. An incremental $5.4 million of revenue was added with the acquisition a US business in May 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA increased over the prior year due to increased gross margin. As the company expanded the team and increased the base of RNG development, increased Salaries and Wages and Selling, General and Administration and Share-based compensation expenses offset the prior year increase in EBITDA.

For a more detailed discussion on GIP's results for the year ended December 31, 2021, please see the Company's financial statements and management's discussion & analysis, which are available at: https://www.greenipi.com/investors/ and on the Company's SEDAR page at www.sedar.com.

Green Impact Partners has also provided its first Impact Overview. The document is available at https://www.greenipi.com/investors/.

Strategic Investments for Its Near-Term RNG Portfolio

GIP has engaged J.P. Morgan and RBC Capital Markets as lead financial advisors in order to accelerate the completion of its near-term RNG portfolio, including the Iowa RNG Project and Future Energy Park. GIP's Board of Directors has authorized the Company to explore funding alternatives, including strategic partnerships. Partnership opportunities may include a strategic investment in any or all of the GreenGas Colorado Project, the Iowa RNG Project and Future Energy Park. A potential transaction is expected to provide the capital to complete these projects and advance the Company's remaining portfolio, while still maintaining significant long-term cash flows for the benefit of GIP's shareholders.

GIP Launches New Website

GIP has launched its new website as a central resource for engaging with the Company's stakeholders. The new and completely redesigned website offers stakeholders a richer insight in the Company's business and exciting growth opportunities.

About Green Impact Partners

Green Impact Partners is focused on creating a sustainable future and inclusive planet by developing clean energy, with a near term focus on RNG projects. GIP acquires, develops, and builds RNG projects, with the intention of building, owning and operating a portfolio of RNG facilities, and participates in a wide range of zero-carbon opportunities during any stage of the project lifecycle – from idea generation through to operations. GIP has a growing portfolio of RNG projects under development, representing over $2 billion in capital expenditures over the next three years. In its pursuit of net zero earth impact, GIP is positioned to be a leading producer of decarbonizing energy in North America. GIP's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol GIP.V. For more information about GIP and its projects, visit www.greenipi.com.

Non-IFRS Measures

EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure, calculated by adding back the impacts of income tax, finance costs, depreciation and amortization to net income (loss) for the period. EBITDA does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and is not necessarily comparable to similar measures provided by other companies. Management believes EBITDA is an important performance metric that measures normalized recurring cash flows before changes in non-cash working capital. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA adjusted for certain non-operating, non-recurring and non-cash items. Adjusted EBITDA is used by management to evaluate the earnings and performance of the Company before consideration of capital, financing and tax structures that may vary from company to company. Prior period Adjusted EBITDA has been calculated and presented in accordance with the current period calculation and presentation.

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and/or forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. When used in this release, such words as "would", "will", "anticipates", believes", "explores" and similar expressions, as they relate to GIP, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect the current views of GIP with respect to future events, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause GIP's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any expected future results, performance or achievement that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: the impact of general economic conditions in Canada and the United States, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; industry conditions including changes in laws and regulations and/or adoption of new environmental laws and regulations and changes in how they are interpreted and enforced, in Canada and the United States; volatility of prices for energy commodities; change in demand for clean energy to be offered by GIP; competition; lack of availability of qualified personnel; obtaining required approvals of regulatory authorities, in Canada and the United States; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; many of which are beyond the control of GIP. Forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such forward-looking statements.

Readers are encouraged to review and carefully consider the risk factors pertaining to GIP described in the filing statement of GIP dated May 17, 2021, which is accessible on GIP's SEDAR issuer profile at www.sedar.com . The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made as of the date of this release, and except as may be expressly be required by law, GIP disclaims any intent, obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Management of GIP has included the above summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking statements provided in this release in order to provide shareholders with a more complete perspective on GIP's current and future operations and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. GIP's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits GIP will derive therefrom.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in any jurisdiction.

