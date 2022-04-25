Cano Health to Announce First Quarter 2022 Results on May 9 and Host Investor Day on June 7

MIAMI, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE: CANO or the "Company"), a leading value-based primary care provider and population health company, will host a conference call on Monday, May 9, 2022, at 8:30 AM Eastern Time (ET) to review the Company's business and financial results for the first quarter 2022 ended March 31, 2022. A press release announcing the results will be issued earlier that morning.

(PRNewsfoto/Cano Health, LLC) (PRNewswire)

To access the earnings live call and webcast, please dial (844) 684-0650 for U.S. participants, or (343) 761-2594 for international participants, referencing the Cano Health First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call and Conference ID 6284596. The earnings conference call will also be webcast live in the "Events & Presentations" section of Cano Health's investor relations website (investors.canohealth.com). A replay will be available in the same section of the Cano Health website for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call and will be available for 30 days.

Cano Health will also host an Investor Day on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in New York City beginning at 9:30 AM ET. During the event, Cano Health's executive leadership will make a number of presentations focusing on the Company's strategic priorities, business model, growth drivers, and financial outlook. A live webcast of the investor day presentation, along with supporting materials, will be available on the day of the event on Cano Health's investor relations website at investors.canohealth.com. A replay of the webcast and presentation materials will be available under the 'Events & Presentations' section of the company's website shortly following the completion of the event.

About Cano Health

Cano Health (NYSE: CANO) is a high-touch, technology-powered healthcare company delivering personalized, value-based primary care to more than 250,000 members. With its headquarters in Miami, Florida, Cano Health is transforming healthcare by delivering primary care that measurably improves the health, wellness, and quality of life of its patients and the communities it serves. Founded in 2009, Cano Health has more than 4,000 employees, and operates primary care medical centers and supports affiliated providers in eight states and Puerto Rico. For more information, visit canohealth.com or investors.canohealth.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cano Health, Inc.