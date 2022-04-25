InventHelp Inventor Develops Hydration Accessory for Dogs (PBT-131)

PITTSBURGH, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an accessory that would enable a dog to obtain water on their own at any time during a walk," said an inventor, from Phoenix, Ariz., "so I invented the CANINE HYDRATION PACK. My design helps to prevent the dog from becoming dehydrated on a hike or walk."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an effective way for a pet dog to stay hydrated while walking. In doing so, it eliminates the need to carry a water bottle and bowl. As a result, it provides added convenience and peace of mind for pet owners. The invention features a durable and user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for pet dog owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-PBT-131, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp