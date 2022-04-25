InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Face Mask to Enhance Comfort (PBT-154)

PITTSBURGH, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a face mask that would prevent feelings of discomfort and suffocation during use," said an inventor, from Phoenix, Ariz., "so I invented the FLEXI-MASK. My design would offer an alternative to traditional masks that are worn too close to the face."

The invention provides an improved mask to protect the nose and mouth. In doing so, it helps to prevent the spread of germs and viruses. It also enhances comfort and safety and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a reusable and stylish design that is easy to wear so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

