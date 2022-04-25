NFT PRO and Iverson Classic presented by SHOWTIME® Sports Create Iverson Classic Metaverse, A Marketplace for NFT Drops, Limited Edition Digital Jerseys, Virtual Collectibles and More

High school All-American basketball game to impact players both on and off the court

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NFT PRO™ and Iverson Classic presented by SHOWTIME Sports will launch a NFT Marketplace – the Iverson Classic Metaverse – to support the most competitive and electrifying All-American high school basketball game in the country.

Developed by NBA star Allen Iverson with businessmen Jai Manselle and Bobby Bates, Iverson Classic features top collegiate talent and future NBA Stars competing in a televised game. "The Iverson Classic has always been about shifting the culture. After seeing what NFT PRO did with Lamborghini and Juventus, we knew they were the perfect partner to help us take premium All-American sports into the metaverse," said Jai Manselle, Co-Founder/Co-Owner of Iverson Manselle Bates Enterprises and Iverson Classic. "This game is about the next generation of the game and this collaboration will represent the next generation of fan engagement, memorabilia, and access."

"This game is exactly what I would have wanted to play in when I was their age," said Iverson, who is a co-founder of the event along with businessman Jai Manselle and grassroots basketball veteran Bobby Bates, "I'm proud to have every single one of them here and proud that they chose to compete in my game. This roster is unbelievable."

Iverson Classic joins a growing list of major brands including Lamborghini and Juventus Football Club who have chosen NFT PRO as their partner for branded NFT marketplaces that enhance fan engagement, build loyalty and open new revenue streams.

The highlights of this new partnership include:

NFT PRO's white-label NFT program, including a full tech stack and creative strategy via NFT drops and unique utility that enables Iverson Classic fans to connect directly and authentically with their star athletes and venerated coaches in an unprecedented way.

Iverson Classic will sell 26 distinct NFT jerseys representing each player, and fans who purchase all 13 on a team are entitled to exciting utilities and experiences, such as a bonus designer Gold Varsity Jacket NFT and a live fireside virtual chat with the team's coaches.

Digital Twin: Fans who buy one of 22 NFT commemoration tickets will also receive a physical ticket to the actual game.

"We are pleased to announce that we will be supporting the Iverson Classic with an exciting NFT program that will elevate the experience for both players and fans," says Christian Ferri, CEO of NFT PRO. "We are continuously expanding our sports vertical and are looking forward to engaging with high school sports fans around the world. We appreciate the Iverson team's authentic desire to create opportunities for young athletes to be involved with something bigger than basketball."

"We are glad to be working with Iverson Classic and NFT PRO on a stunning NFT collection to add value to everyone involved and bring change into the whole tournament," said Esad Kilic, Co-Founder of ARtonar.

The All-American game will be aired on Saturday, April 30th at 4pm ET on CBS Sports powered by SHOWTIME Basketball, and the Iverson Classic Metaverse will be live at 10am ET on Wednesday, April 27th.

ABOUT NFT PRO

NFT PRO is the leading enterprise, white-label solution, making NFT campaigns seamless, easily executed, and on-brand. Our solution launches from your URL, keeps your brand identity, and connects to your back-end systems via API. We have all the features an enterprise needs: GDPR, KYC/AML, fraud-detection, enterprise payment gateways, mobile integration and more which enables complete brand control from end-to-end.

ABOUT THE IVERSON CLASSIC

Iverson Classic is in its 6th year of existence and is truly an elite event featuring a line-up that includes the top high school basketball talent in the world hosted by the city of Memphis, Tennessee. The Iverson Classic All-Americans are divided into two teams: Team Loyalty and Team Honor, and each team will be coached and mentored by a former NBA legend.

About ARtonar

ARtonar is the first app-less 3D & Augmented reality NFT Generator platform for the metaverse. ARtonar is the one-stop shop for new NFT starters, NFT artists, and companies that want to get into the space. It is helping people in creating and minting AR NFTs along with 3D features and community-building capabilities. In short, with the ARtonar platform people can generate AR & 3D NFTs in a few clicks and start listing them on popular marketplaces.

