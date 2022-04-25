Standard Motor Products Expands Electronic Throttle Body Offering

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) continues to expand its aftermarket leading Electronic Throttle Body (ETB) offering. ETBs have been an integral part helping automakers improve fuel economy while reducing emissions on today's advanced engines. However, high OE failure rates have made ETBs one of the fastest growing categories in the aftermarket.

Standard's ETB line-up now includes more than 200 part numbers, and covers 190 million vehicles.

The most recent expansion to Standard's ETB offering features applications for popular import nameplates including Toyota, Nissan, Mazda, Hyundai and Kia. Standard's ETB line-up now includes more than 200 part numbers, and covers 190 million vehicles. Providing industry-leading, late model coverage for domestic and import vehicles, Standard® offers ETBs for 2021 and 2022 model years.

Standard® ETBs are all new, not remanufactured, so there is never a core charge. Precision calibrated components and validated voltage outputs ensure Standard ETBs perform correctly on the vehicle. To aid in installation, Standard® ETBs also include a new gasket (when required), and all SMP-manufactured ETBs are made in the company's North American IATF 16949-certified facility.

Commenting on the news, John Herc, Vice President Engine Management Marketing, SMP, stated, "The expansion of this category demonstrates our commitment to provide our channel partners with complete solutions for late-model vehicles."

All new Standard® ETB applications are listed in the eCatalog found at StandardBrand.com, and in electronic catalog providers.

About Standard:

Standard® offers a full line of premium automotive products for ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems including diesel, turbochargers, TPMS, VVT, ADAS and Blue Streak® heavier-duty ignition coils. The Standard® line provides unmatched coverage for all import and domestic vehicle applications. For additional information, contact an SMP® sales representative or visit StandardBrand.com.

About SMP

With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of premium automotive replacement parts. SMP supplies independent professional technicians and do-it-yourselfers with high quality replacement parts for engine management, ignition, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems, as well as temperature control products for domestic and import cars and light trucks. SMP® products are sold worldwide through both traditional and non-traditional distribution channels. For more information, download the SMP® Parts App or visit smpcorp.com.

