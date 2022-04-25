Yuuya Kato Opens Funded Trader Fast Track Program Registration for 2022

CHEYENNE, Wyo., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Almost a decade ago, Prop Firms were becoming popular and Yuuya Kato was putting in his 10,000 hours into trading. Prop firms are capital firms that fund talented traders. If one can prove they are a good trader, with 10% profit and less than 5% drawdown, the firm will fund up to $100k into a trade account. The firm takes 20-30% and the trader keeps 70-80%.

Yuuya James Kato of Blue Edge and Funded Trader Fast Track (PRNewswire)

Since his first Prop Firm Challenge, Yuuya has been funded 11 times, making him statistically one of the best and a master in his craft. This pushed Yuuya to create The 90 Day Funded Trader Fast Track Program. Applications for the 90 Day Funded Trader Fast Track Program have just re-opened for 2022. This program helps clients:

Pass a Prop Firm Challenge Get Funded by a Prop Firm Make at least 10k in profit or members can copy trade Yuuya for FREE until they do

Included in the program is The Prop Trader Transformation – a four part seminar focused on Yuuya's trading strategy known as volume reaction trading, which differs from the standard. Most traders try to predict the market, whereas Yuuya reacts to the market. Most traders fail because predicting the markets is near impossible, but Yuuya's reaction strategy proves successful.

Next are the Live Group Sessions where each week members can trade live with Yuuya in the morning. This is a small group of serious traders who can access the same trades as Kato, ask questions, and see how he analyzes the market in real time. They will also access the Discord community; Funded Trader Mastermind. Here they can engage and communicate with other funded traders.

Yuuya sends out daily videos showing what he is observing that day in the market before trading starts.

As a member, they receive several perks including a free annual membership to Blue Edge Financial and the Consistent Trader Checklist. This checklist teaches traders to make consistent trades. Another included perk is Yuuya's 1 Trade per Day Formula. The Funded Trader Fastrack Program makes it simple by starting with one great trade per day. There's even more bonus material and the Mastermind is currently open for enrollment. Kato currently takes on 5 traders at a time. Learn more about the program here .

